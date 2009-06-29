I've long had my concerns with certain aims/tactics of the War on Fat, but raising standards for the food and drink made available to children in public schools has always seemed like one of the most sensible steps. As for all the fear-mongering counter-arguments about how sales of soda and junk food are the only thing standing between cash-strapped public schools and financial ruin? Not all they're cracked up to be, it seems.

Hey, I dig Cheesy Poofs and as much as the next gal. But it's time to get them out of the cafeteria.

--Michelle Cottle

