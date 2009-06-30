Barry Friedman is the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Professor of Law at New York University School of Law. His book, The Will of the People: How Public Opinion Has Influenced the Supreme Court and Shaped the Constitution, will be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in September.

The Supreme Court's Ricci decision looks to be a double blessing for conservatives, who not only adore the result, but may also get two extended opportunities to pound on the issue.

The first will be the confirmation hearings for Sonia Sotomayor to fill Justice David Souter's seat on the Supreme Court. The Ricci decision overturned a summary ruling Sotomayor had rendered on the Court of Appeals. Even before the justices ruled, many were arguing that Sotomayor's curt affirmance of the trial court was inappropriately dismissive of the larger issues at stake in the case. Commentators have already connected up the Supreme Court's strong reversal of Sotomayor with the leading criticism of the nomination: her recorded comment that "I would hope that a wise Latina woman with the richness of her experiences would more often than not reach a better conclusion than a white male who hasn't lived that life."

As if the Sotomayor hearings won't be enough, it is quite possible the Ricci ruling will be taken up by Congress. The Court took the right legal step in putting its ruling on statutory rather than constitutional grounds. But when the Court interprets a statute, Congress can reverse that interpretation. For the second time this term, Ginsburg seemed to be reaching out over her colleagues' heads to ask Congress for a fix. "The Court's order and opinion," she wrote, "will not have staying power." Especially because the Ricci ruling puts businesses in a sort of "damned if you do, damned if you don't" posture, there may be pressure on Congress to take up the issue.