The White House just posted staff salaries here. For what it's worth, they appear to top out at $172,200 for Rahm, Gibbs, Axelrod, Summers et al.

(Also in that group: head speechwriter Jon Favreau.)

Update: It looks like Obama's director of public health policy, David Marcozzi, actually makes more than $172,200. The reason, I'd guess, is that he was detailed to the White House from another agency and gets to keep his previous salary.

--Noam Scheiber