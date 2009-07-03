News Of The Weird (i.e. Palin)

Palin announces that she's stepping down as Alaska's governor on July 26. To do what? According to the NYT, to run for president in 2012:

By leaving office early, Ms. Palin will be able to travel around the country more freely and not have to deal with the constraints of being a governor.

It's true that as governor of a state that's not part of the lower 48, Palin was hampered in a way that pretty much every other governor with presidential aspirations is not: a weekend trip to Iowa or New Hampshire was not just a weekend trip for Palin. If she wanted to run for the White House in 2012, she probably couldn't have afforded to run for reelection as governor in 2010. But to resign before her first term is even over--making her skimpy resume even skimpier? Strange.

--Jason Zengerle

