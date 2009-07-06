So Long, Sarah

Sarah Palin will leave the Juneau gubernatorial mansion of Alaska on July 26. Forever. She will not miss the Russian mainland. She could never have seen it from Juneau anyhow.

God willing, it is Palin's adieu to the political life. But maybe not. In which case, the Republican Party will again be tested internally as to whether its penchant for nutcases will override its lingering instincts as a political institution.





The greatest mistake John McCain ever made was to choose Palin as his running mate. Yes, there are some Republicans who are so kooky that she appealed to them as one of their own. But one has to hope that this cohort is still a minority in the G.O.P. This is the party, after all, that is one of the pillars of the two-party system. Sooner or later, it will come back to power. Unless, of course, it will turn itself over to the Palins in its ranks.