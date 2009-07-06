Let's Make A Deal, Health Reform Edition

That's very nice and will, I think, make it easier for seniors to afford their drugs. But it also seems that, as part of the deal, seniors have to buy more drugs from name-brand manufacturers rather than generics. It's entirely possible that the name-brand drug industry--that is, the companies represented by PhRMA--could actually come out ahead.

Meanwhile, PhRMA has made it clear it will go after legislators who support stronger measures that would take away more of their revenue--like, say, the measures now under consideration in the House. David Rogers has the details in a must-read story that ran in Politico on Monday.

The expected hospital agreement seems may be more signfiicant--and, for liberals, more encouraging. Although it's impossible to know without seeing the details, $155 billion is a decent chunk of change. That could represent a serious sacrifice on the part of the hospitals.

On the other hand, it's not clear whether, perhaps, this is an example of some hospitals effectivelly cutting a deal that hurts others. Insofar as the savings come from reduced payments for charity care--payments that now flow through Medicaid--is this a case in which suburban and speciality hospitals actually do just fine but charity hospitals take a hit?

Perhaps the most important question to answer is what these industry groups are getting in return. Changing payments to the health industry isn't simply about generating savings that can finance expansions of insurance coverage. It's also about changing the behaviors of these industries--and, in so doing, creating a health care system that offers better quality care for less money.

To accomplish that, reform should ideally include measures like strengthening the hand of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), developing more data on comparative effectiveness (CE), or building a strong public insurance plan. But hospitals don't like the idea of a stronger MedPAC, drug makers are pretty hostile to good CE, and insurers (among others) hate the idea of a public plan. When the industries cut these deals, are they prying promises from Baucus--or the White House--not to push too hard on these levers?

Like I said, I don't know the answers to these questions. And, for what it's worth, the pro-reform sources I generally consult don't seem terribly worried. In the last twenty-four hours, I have asked about a half-dozen of these people--some in Congress or the administration, others on the outside but still plugged in--how they felt. Most approved of the agreements and several were downright enthusiastic.

They suggested the political upside of these deals was considerable: "The more people are making deals," one Hill staffer told me, "the greater the sense of inevitability that this will happen and the greater the momentum." And while these sources understood the groups could simply walk away from the deals anytime--and declare, in effect, that their pledges of support were null and void--these sources noted that reformers, starting with the president, could do the very same thing.

Keep in mind these are deals with Baucus and, via his proxy, the Senate Finance Committee. But whatever comes out of Senate Finance will eventually have to be combined with the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee bill. The combination, in turn, will have to be reconciled with whatever comes out of the House. That creates quite a few opportunities for modification--and improvement.



--Jonathan Cohn

