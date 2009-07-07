Obama Hasn't Compromised On The Public Plan. Yet.

WHITE HOUSE OPEN TO DEAL ON PUBLIC OPTION By Laura Meckler and Janet Adamy It is more important that health-care legislation inject stiff competition among insurance plans than it is for Congress to create a pure government-run option, White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel said Monday. "The goal is to have a means and a mechanism to keep the private insurers honest," he said in an interview. "The goal is non-negotiable; the path is" negotiable. ... Mr. Emanuel said one of several ways to meet President Barack Obama's goals is a mechanism under which a public plan is introduced only if the marketplace fails to provide sufficient competition on its own. He noted that congressional Republicans crafted a similar trigger mechanism when they created a prescription-drug benefit for Medicare in 2003. In that case, private competition has been judged sufficient and the public option has never gone into effect.

Notwithstanding the White House statement and private assurances administration officials are giving reporters, I assume Emanuel's statement is an accurate reflection of the administration's thinking on the matter. Remember, this isn't Joe Biden talking as he's walking to his car, with a bunch of microphones stuck in his face. This is Emanuel, who always chooses his words carefully, speaking in a sit-down interview with reporters from one of the nation's most influential media organizations.

Besides, it's not as if the White House push actually contradicts what Emanuel said to the Journal. In other words, that fact that Obama supports a public plan and hasn't bargained it away yet doesn't mean that, at the end of the day, he wouldn't embrace a compromise on it.

Obama has said as much himself, by making clear he wouldn't draw a "line in the sand" on the public plan. Since Obama has in fact drawn a line in the sand on at least two other issues--a plan must not inflate the deficit, he's said, and it must make progress on reducing costs over the long run--it's fair to assume he and his advisers don't feel as strongly about the public insurance option.

Update: Karen Tumulty notes that notes that the trigger option Emanuel describes sounds a lot like the idea that Republican Senator Olympia Snowe, among others, has floated.



--Jonathan Cohn