Blame The G8 For Energy Speculation

The G8 summit was obviously disappointing, even for those with low expectations. Usually, the substance is lacking but the public relations are well managed. This year even the messaging was messed up--they said some new things on climate change but not what we were told they could say, the food aid/development package was lamer than advertized, etc. So the whole thing looks like an expensive flop.

But actually it was much worse.

I've written elsewhere this week about the G8's broad decline in legitimacy and appeal relative to the G20 , and the specific pressing issue of cross-border resolution authority for failed banks--which is a matter of pressing urgency, yet not something taken up in or around this summit.

Think now about the macro/financial angle. Writing in the WSJ on Wednesday, Gordon Brown and Nicolas Sarkozy argued that speculation in financial markets lies behind the fluctuations in oil prices. The G8 went along with this message.