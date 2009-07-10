Christian Believers Would Be Excluded From Government If The Left Liberals Had Their Way

I don't know who's behind President Obama's appointment of Dr. Francis S. Collins as head of the National Institutes of Health. Maybe it was the influence on the president of Nobel Laureate in Medicine and former director himself of the N.I.H. Harold Varmus, who runs Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and is the co-chairman of the Council of Advisers on Science and Technology. And maybe it was the counsel of Ezekiel Emanuel who had been chairman of the Department of Bioethics at N.I.H. until he came to the White House as Obama's prime intermediary on health care. (By the way, Zeke was an intern at TNR many years ago. An article about him appeared in the magazine several weeks ago.) Of course, the sage advice that the president has taken might have come from both of these men.

In any case, as you could tell from the news dispatch by Gardiner Harris in Thursday's New York Times, not everybody is pleased by Collins' designation. And some praise grudgingly given is faint praise, indeed. Now, I'm in no position to judge the brilliance of a medical scientist... or any scientist, for that matter. But I know with whom I can check, and there are many. So here is the consensus:

Collins is a magnificent scientist, methodical, to be sure, but uncannily insightful, even intuitive in experimental mapping. His brilliance dazzles other brilliant scientists.

This was proven when, as Harris wrote, Collins and "a team at the University of Michigan ... discovered the gene for cystic fibrosis."