The Need For Speed

Philip Elliott of the Associated Press reports, "Legislation to overhaul the nation's health systems is unlikely to make it through the House and Senate before the August target set by President Barack Obama and other Democratic leaders, lawmakers said Sunday." At Politico, Carrie Budoff Brown reaches a similar conclusion:

Health care reform proponents are growing pessimistic that they can meet President Barack Obama’s August target for passing a bill — saying the next four weeks must fall together perfectly, without a hitch or a hiccup. The number of weeks that’s happened recently? Zero. A series of setbacks has made the task of completing floor votes in both chambers virtually insurmountable, given the plodding pace of the Senate. The official line from the White House and the congressional leadership is it’s possible, but privately, there are a dwindling number of aides who would put money on it.

I've certainly heard similar skepticism. And I wouldn't wager money that this gets done by August.

On the other hand, there are plenty of key players still pushing hard to get it done before the recess--even if that means having Congress work longer weeks and, come August, holding one or both houses in session a few extra days.

According to the official schedule, the House is supposed to adjourn of Friday, July 31, while the Senate is supposed to adjourn on Friday, August 7. Predictably, the House seems more likely to meet its deadline than the Senate. But House members, having already passed an energy bill on their own, are none too eager to get out in front of the Senate again.