How Electric Cars Could Catch On--and Quick

The world's not exactly lacking for ideas on how to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions from vehicles. We can ratchet up fuel-economy standards. Invest in public transit. Switch over to diesel. Invent some sort of non-crop biofuel. Cross our fingers and hope we get the three or four technological breakthroughs needed to make hydrogen-powered cars a commercial reality. (Okay, that last one's a long shot.) Realistically, greening the transportation sector will probably require a slew of different approaches.

But the most promising route for cutting transportation emissions involves electrified vehicles. First we go plug-in hybrid. Then full-blown electric. If everyone were riding around in a car powered by—oh, I dunno—wind turbines spinning during the nighttime, we could cut emissions in the sector by 60 percent or more, and pretty much stop worrying about automobile pollution. (Well, at least until we start running out of lithium for the batteries...)

So, for a lot of analysts, electrified transport is the great medium-term hope of climate policy. All the big automakers are pouring money into the goal. One of the most powerful arguments for bailing out GM was so that we could save its Chevy Volt project. China's working furiously to corner the EV market. And so on. But there's still the big question: How long would it actually take for electric cars to have a noticeable impact? Those first-generation Volts, after all, are expected to cost upward of $40,000—not exactly a mass-market option.

Here's one answer: A new study by Thomas Becker, an economist at UC Berkeley, projects that, by 2030, electric vehicles could make up 64 percent of all light-vehicle sales—and 24 percent of all cars on the road. Not shabby at all. But there's a catch: According to Becker, the only way electric vehicles will catch on so rapidly is if consumers don't have to pay for the batteries, which tend to be the priciest component of electric cars. Instead, consumers could buy a pay-per-mile plan from a company, which would supply the batteries and swap them out at charging stations around the country to extend driving range: