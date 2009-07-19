Do The Dems Have What It Takes? We'll Find Out Soon.

In the absence of such evidence, the CBO--whose judgment on this matter most of Washington seems to be following, at least for the moment--has indicated government must choose from a more limited set of alternatives: imposing some sort of automatic budget limit on health care, reducing congressional oversight over Medicare payment policies, or capping the income tax exclusion for group health benefits (so that there’s less incentive to buy generous insurance). Again, these can work in isolation or together.



None of these decisions would be particularly easy. One way or another, they involve taking money out of somebody’s pockets. And while the direct impact on the finances of most middle class families would be modest, or in some cases non-existant, they’d all give political ammunition to critics--who will say that Democrats are either “raising taxes,” “rationing health care,” or some combination of the two.

But if none of these moves seem particularly pleasant, they are nevertheless necessary.

They are necessary, first, for the sake of policy. A reform that invests substantially less than $1 trillion will provide far less assistance to people--or guarantee them far less coverage. Either way, it will leave not millions but tens of millions of Americans without access to health care. Similarly, without some the serious cost control measures, health care will just keep getting more expensive--imposing increasingly unsustainable burdens on individuals, and our society.

But the rationale for making these moves goes beyond policy. There’s a political rationale too. If Democrats don’t make the difficult decisions on raising revenue and controlling costs, then the reform they pass won’t do much to help middle class Americans. If the subsidies in a reform bill go down, it’s middle class people--that is, people making between three and four times the poverty line--who would suddenly lose all assistance. And, without financial assistance, they’d be even more vulnerable to rising costs. (Kaiser Health News had a good article about this problem last month.)

Of course, that’s assuming reform passes at all. If the Democrats flinch at taking the votes necessary to finance a full package or to bring long-term costs under control, the whole enterprise could unravel. That could lead to the sort of backlash we saw in 1994, when the failure to produce health reform was a major reason voters took out their wrath on Democrats in the midterm elections. It would be one thing if Obama and the Democrats hadn’t promised reform explicitly. But, having done that, they’ve both staked their political survival on its success. As Mark Kleiman writes, "This bill is make or break for the Democratic Party."

Do the Democrats get this? Some of them do. President Obama, for example, has put on the table nearly a trillion dollars in funding--and, just this week, he sent to the Hill a proposal to create an independent board that would set payment policies for Medicare. The two House committees that approved legislation each backed an income tax surtax.

But there are plenty of Democrats who don't want to make such moves. And ironically--if not surprisingly--many if not most of them are the same ones who complain that reform either is too fiscally irresponsible or doesn't do enough to help the middle class. Unfortunately, these Democrats also may have the votes to block action, either in the two committees still considering legislation or on the floors of their chambers.

The good news for Democrats is that passing reform--a good reform--will yield enormous political dividends. And, no less important, it will create a blanket of financial security while fortifying the economy. But doing that will take a little bravery, more than we've seen so far.

Update: I added the Mark Kleiman quote and made a bit more clear that it was primarily, although not exclusively, centrist Democrats hesitating to make these moves. For more, see Steve Benen and Matt Yglesias. This might also be a good time to re-read "Why the Democrats Can't Govern," by my colleague Jonathan Chait.

