What's Gotten Into The Associated Press?

In the tradition of Brad DeLong, I'm afraid I have to whistle the AP for a couple journalistic fouls these last few days. Nothing flagrant, but definitely worth flagging.

The first comes in today's story suggesting Obama has put off his mid-year budget update because he's worried the deficit numbers will hurt his domestic agenda. According to the story:

The release of the update — usually scheduled for mid-July — has been put off until the middle of next month, giving rise to speculation the White House is delaying the bad news at least until Congress leaves town on its August 7 summer recess. ... "Instead of a dream, this routine report could be a nightmare," Tony Fratto, a former Treasury Department official and White House spokesman under President George W. Bush, said of the delayed budget update. "There are some things that can't be escaped."

Problem is, while the update generally comes out in mid-July, that's almost never true of the first year of a presidential administration. Clinton's first mid-session review came out on September 1, 1993, and George W. Bush dropped his first mid-session update in late August of 2001.

Now, let's not be naive about this. Does the administration have an incentive to release the numbers later rather than sooner? Of course. But it has political incentives to do lots of things that are completely kosher by law or custom. (Does anyone begrudge the White House its right to, say, keep quiet about the Supreme Court short-list until it selects a nominee?) In the absence of dispositive evidence, I'm just not sure how you write a piece accusing Obama of playing politics with the timing of this release when it will likely come earlier than it did during the first year of the two previous administrations.