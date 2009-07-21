Raise Your Hand If You Saw All This Coming

That's Ezra Klein's hand you see up in the air right now. He writes:

There is nothing about this moment in the legislative process that was not predictable. Nothing. Zero. Not one statement by one player.

I'm not sure I agree entirely. I, for one, didn't expect the Blue Dogs to flex quite this much muscle in the House. I also didn't expect the Senate Finance Committee to have quite this much trouble coming up with money to pay for health reform--in part because I didn't expect Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to take the tax exclusion off the table.

Still, Ezra may have had more realistic expectations than I did. And his broader point, certainly, is spot-on. We shouldn't be surprised that this is hard. And we shouldn't assume that, just because it's hard, it won't get done.

Among other things, the White House is just starting to engage. And it looks like they're willing to play hardball. During a speech at Children's Hospital in Washington, President Obama went after the Republicans for trying to defeat health reform as a means for defeating him.