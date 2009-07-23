Is Obama Redefining Bipartisanship?

This bait-and-switch interpretation of the White House's m.o., is, of course, political gold to Republicans, since it simultaneously absolves them of any responsibility the breakdown in bipartisanship while labeling the president as both partisan and deceitful. As has been the case throughout this year when Obama's commitment to bipartisanship has been called into question, it is broadly assumed that the "traditional" definition of bipartisanship--pols getting together in Washington and cutting deals--is what candidate Obama was talking about on the campaign trail.

But there's actually not much evidence of that. Obama eschewed Washington's aisle-crossing metric in many of his famous campaign speeches, including his famous speech announcing his candidacy in February of 2007, his speech the night he clinched the Democratic nomination, and even on an occasion that screamed for the clubby bipartisanship of Washington, a bipartisan dinner on the eve of his nomination in which he shared the stage with his John McCain.

Obama made the same point over and over again in his rhetoric about bipartisanship: It's about focusing on big national challenges without letting minor details get in the way of progress, and it's about forcing the parties in Washington to deal with those challenges in the first place. It's certainly not about the president of the United States going to Mitch McConnell and John Boener and saying: "Okay, boys, what do you want to do now?" In the past, I've called it "grassroots bipartisanship," since it's aimed more at disgruntled rank-and-file Republicans and Republican-leaning independents than at Republican elected officials. But whether that's right or not, it's clearly a conditional bipartisanship that depends on the willingness of the opposition to share the agenda on which Obama was elected.

Do congressional Republicans today share Obama's goals, and simply disagree with Democrats on some details of implementation? With a very few exceptions, no, they don't. On climate change, the range of opinion among congressional Republicans and conservative interest groups ranges from outright denial of global warming, to rejection of climate change as the top energy priority (viz. Sarah Palin's recent op-ed refusing to acknowledge any issue other than "energy independence"), to rejection of any immediate action as impossible under current conditions. This refusal to cooperate is all the more remarkable since Democrats have themselves unilaterally compromised by embracing a market-oriented approach to regulating carbon emissions--the same approach once championed by the GOP's 2008 presidential nominee--called "cap-and-trade," which Republicans have now branded "cap-and-tax."

And are congressional Republicans and conservative elites committed to universal health coverage? Maybe a few are, but the GOP's opposition to Democratic health reform efforts has increasingly involved a defense of the status quo in health care (aside than their bizarre insistence that "frivolous lawsuits" are the main problem). Their violent rhetoric about the costs associated with universal health care is matched only by their violent opposition to any measures that would reduce those costs.