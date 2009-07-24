The Politics Of Health Care Reform

On the front page of today's Washington Post, I read that health care reform is dying:

Health Reform Deadline In Doubt Process Could Be Slow And More Contentious Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid acknowledged Thursday that his chamber is unable to pass health-care reform before its August recess, a move that highlighted internal Democratic divisions on the legislation and is likely to result in significant changes to the shape of the final bill.

Meanwhile, turning to page two, I read in Dana Milbank's sketch column that health care reform is dying:

In the Hart Building, Reform's Pulse Weakens Is this where health-care reform goes to die? A thunderstorm rumbled over the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday afternoon. Rain leaked in and dripped in the atrium to the ground floor. On a fifth-floor landing, 35 journalists and more than 50 lobbyists formed a gantlet as half a dozen senators filed into Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus's office to try to salvage health-care legislation.

And on the op-ed page I read in Charles Krauthammer's column that health care reform is already dead:

Why Obamacare Is Sinking What happened to Obamacare? Rhetoric met reality. As both candidate and president, the master rhetorician could conjure a world in which he bestows upon you health-care nirvana: more coverage, less cost. ... These blindingly obvious contradictions are why the Democratic health plans are collapsing under their own weight -- at the hands of Democrats. It's Max Baucus, Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who called Obama unhelpful for ruling out taxing employer-provided health insurance as a way to pay for expanded coverage. It's the Blue Dog Democrats in the House who wince at skyrocketing health-reform costs just weeks after having swallowed hemlock for Obama on a ruinous cap-and-trade carbon tax.

As I explained recently, I think these predictions are pretty overwrought. But the fact of the reporting/commentary to this effect is significant in shaping the legislation that will come out. The reform effort is necessarily getting unpopular. Why? because the health care story people are getting is about haggling, backbiting, and legislative morass. The Republican message is that health care reform is evil big government that will raise your taxes and ration your care while exploding the deficit. The Democratic "message" these days is all about process -- if you see a Democrat quoted, he's probably saying that we can still pass a bill, or castigating his colleagues for moving too slowly or too quickly, or simply bolstering the Republican critique. In this context, it's literally impossible for public opinion to move in a friendly direction for reform. People -- even supporters of reform -- just get angry.