Jihad In The Triangle?

From the Raleigh News & Observer article about the arrest of Daniel Boyd, his two sons, and four other men in North Carolina on terrorism charges:

"If he's a terrorist, he's the nicest terrorist I've ever met in my life," said Charles Casale, a neighbor to Boyd and his sons who often chatted with them.

That must be one radical neighborhood. Meanwhile, Ben Smith makes the smart observation that the Obama administration, as usual (and in sharp contrast to the Bush administration), isn't making any fuss about these latest domestic terror arrests. It'll be interesting to see if that no-fuss policy holds tomorrow, when Obama visits Raleigh for a town hall. The town hall is supposed to be about health care, but I could see the topic of the arrests coming up in a Q&A--sort of like last week's White House press conference was supposed to be about health care but wound up being about Henry Louis Gates.

--Jason Zengerle

