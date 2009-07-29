Relatively Political

This week, Ethan Axelrod, son of Barack Obama's consigliere David Axelrod, started a new job as editor of the Huffington Post's Denver section. While his connection to the White House certainly couldn't have hurt the 22-year-old's job prospects, it probably won't help him much in his new position--he's been filing on local issues, including Colorado's environment and the University of Colorado's ranking on the list of best party schools.

It makes you wonder, which other political figures have relatives in journalism? Click through this slideshow to see some of the most prominent.

--Elise Foley and Sharon Eliza Nichols