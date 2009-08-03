Dennis Ross On Bibi: "an Impulsive Lack Of Judgment"

Obama's point man on Iran, Dennis Ross, recently visited Israel, just one among a cadre of Obama officials to trek there this summer in an effort to get the peace process moving. As Bill Clinton's chief Middle East peace negotiator, Ross is no stranger to Jerusalem, and his visit inspired me to check his 800-page account of those years for insights about the current Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ross's book, The Missing Peace, paints a rather unflattering portrait of Netanyahu, whose first term as prime minister ran from June 1996 to July 1999. Writing of one Netanyahu bid to get the peace process moving, for instance, Ross says:

Unfortunately, Bibi rarely seemed to know how to act on his ideas--how to present them, to whom, and even when to do so. Translating an idea into action seemed beyond his grasp. It was not a lack of intelligence; few are more intelligent than Bibi Netanyahu. It was an impulsive lack of judgment, and a lack of a feel for the Arabs generally.

What may be most interesting overall, though, is how much the Obama team's thus-far tense relationship with Bibi may be following the script of Ross's fellow Clintonites. To be sure, Clinton got off to a famously horrendous start with the Israeli leader, as Ross reminds us in his account of their initial 1996 meeting at the White House:

Netanyahu was nearly insufferable, lecturing and telling us how to deal with the Arabs.... After Netanyahu was gone, President Clinton observed, "He thinks he is the superpower and we are here to do whatever he requires." No one on our side disagreed with that assessment.

Obama's first meeting with Bibi was much smoother. But the current standoff over an Israeli settlement freeze has some asking whether the Obama team may doubt whether they can accomplish anything with Netanyahu in office--a sentiment shared by many Clintonites in the late 1990s. After Netanyahu seemed to defy the peace process in March 1997 by beginning construction at the settlement community of Har Homa, Ross writes: