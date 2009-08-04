Viva Pyongyang

Here's the video of Bill Clinton's arrival in North Korea. Although he's there, according to the White House, on "a solely private" mission to work for the release of the two imprisoned American journalists, you should tell that to the North Koreans, who had their chief nuclear negotiator greet Clinton at the airport. I'm sure the North Koreans would have pressed the nuclear issue with any visiting American representative, but the fact that the rep is Clinton--former president and husband of the current Secretary of State--does make this a bigger gamble for the Obama administration. After all, not many people would have believed the U.S. was rewarding bad behavior if it was Bill Richardson making this visit to Pyongyang.

--Jason Zengerle