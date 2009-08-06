Exclusive: Time To Vote Enzi Off The Island?

Consider the amendments that Enzi proposed during the markup hearings for the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, on which he also sits. No public list of these amendments is yet available, as they are still being compiled. But sources who followed the deliberations closely say Enzi made all of the following proposals. (I'm still awaiting final confirmation from Enzi's staff, which is going through their records, but I'm confident these are fundamentally correct.)

Slashing the government subsidies to people who need help buying insurance. The Democrats’ HELP bill, like the House bills, would provide assistance to people making as much as 400 percent of the poverty line. Enzi wanted to cut off assistance at 250 percent. And since the subsidy levels gradually phase out with income, that would have meant less assistance for most people.

The Democrats’ HELP bill, like the House bills, would provide assistance to people making as much as 400 percent of the poverty line. Enzi wanted to cut off assistance at 250 percent. And since the subsidy levels gradually phase out with income, that would have meant less assistance for most people. Shrinking the minimum benefits package that all insurance policies would have to provide. Reform bills set a standard for coverage by “percentage of actuarial value”--which translates, very roughly, as the percentage of medical bills a policy will cover for the average person. (Somebody with serious medical bills would, most likely, have to pay more.) It's a crude, imperfect measure but one that gives you some rough sense of the kind of financial protection a policy offers. The HELP bill was at 75 percent. Enzi wanted to make it 60. For a sense of comparison, the standard federal employees policy is around 80 percent, the typical large employer plan is around 75, while the least generous plan in the new Massachusetts scheme is around 70.

A reform bill that included these provisions would be a pretty far cry from the kinds of reforms Obama and his supporters have been promising. With subsidies scaled down to 300 percent poverty, minimal actuarial value at 60 percent, and large age-rating bands, working and middle-class people would get very little assistance--while remaining exposed to serious medical bills.

Yet these are the positions Enzi is also pushing within the Finance committee, apparently with some success. As the Washington Post reports today, their working arrangement would now reduce subsidies 300 percent from 400 percent. Past reports have indicated the age rating bands are likely to go to five. Separately, multiple sources confirm that the latest Finance draft pegs actuarial value for minimum insurance policies at 65 percent--and that Enzi has pushed for lower than that.

Contrast this behavior with Maine Republican Olympia Snowe. She is also unhappy with the generosity of benefits and subsidies in the Gang of Six bill. But she wants to make the bill more generous--which isn’t so surprising, or shouldn’t be, because she actually has a record of working with Democrats on relatively progressive health care reform legislation.

Snowe has her differences with the Democratic leadership, to be sure--and, as far as I can tell, she's not so helpful when it comes to finding the money to pay for the generosity she supports. (Lack of financing and offsetting savings is the main reason Finance has reduced the bills' subsidies and benefits.) But, at a fundamental level, Snowe buys into the idea of what reform's architects are trying to do--in a way that Enzi doesn't.

So why is Enzi even at the table? I'm not sure. All the Finance Republicans are said to be under pressure from their party leadership just to walk away, so that suggests his interest in finding a compromise is sincere. Maybe he does sit up at night, worrying about the difficulties people face getting affordable health care. On the other hand, more than one cynic has suggested this is just Enzi's way of killing reform--i.e., through delay, diversion, and dilution.

In any event, the practical reason for Enzi's presence is the preference of ranking Republican Charles Grassley. He’s indicated he doesn’t want to be the only Republican--or, at least, the only Republican not from Maine--supporting the bill. And since Baucus is determined to keep Grassley as a partner, that means Baucus is stuck with Enzi, too.

I don't know what happened at the White House today. (I'm done reporting for a while, so it's up to Ezra or my friends at Politico.) But maybe it's time that Baucus revisit that decision--or, at least, maybe it's time for somebody to suggest to Baucus that he reconsider his position.

Enzi is entitled to his positions, which are consistent with his worldview and, I suspect, many if not most of his constituents. But they are not consistent with the basic principles of health reform--at least not good health reform. Obama and the Democratic leadership have made a good faith effort at bipartisanship, and have the engagement of Snowe (plus perhaps one or two others) to show for it. If that's still too much for Enzi, maybe it's time to move on.