Like A Bad Penny…

Yes, Ralph's back, having (so far) avoided any indictments over his relationship with Jack Abramoff, and apparently recovered from his in a Republican primary in 2006 to become Lieutenant Governor of Georgia (en route, he reportedly assumed, to much higher political glory). He's founded a new group called the Faith and Freedom Coalition, which religion-and-politics writer "the Christian Coalition 2.0." And in a about Sotomayor that was published in the can't-miss beltway outlet Politico, Reed has served notice that he intends to re-occupy his old position as ideological enforcer on behalf of the Christian Right nationally. No more screwing around with state politics, it seems.

The memo itself is unremarkable. It cherry-picks polls to make the dubious claim that Latinos don't care about Sotomayor's fate. It restates the familiar if tired ideological case against Sotomayor as a Justice. But its real message is simple enough: Republican votes for Sotomayor will "discourage the GOP base" (as defined by an assortment of activist groups opposing the nomination) and give Obama a big win. And in case anyone misses Ralph's implicit threat on behalf of the "base," he calls the vote a "political Rorschach test" for Republicans--a fancier way of saying "litmus test."

While Ralph's memo is unlikely to change any votes, it will be most interesting to see if his fellow Republican insiders--or for that matter, his old allies in the Christian Right--take it seriously. By all rights, he should be hooted off the stage and shunted back to his Atlanta-based political consulting firm, though he doesn't seem to have any Georgia clients in the upcoming 2010 elections. But he gets high chutzpah points for reemerging on the scene as though the last four years or so never existed.

--Ed Kilgore

[Cross-posted from The Democratic Strategist]