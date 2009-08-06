Birth Of A Conspiracy Theory

When I first read that the White House had launched a Fight-the-Smears-style effort for the health care debate, it never occurred to me that it was a step down the grim path toward an Orwellian dystopia. Thankfully, the clear-eyed folks at Citizens for the Republican, with a little help from Senator Cornyn, have helpfully interpreted the true threat.

Join “Obama’s Enemies List”

Watch What You Say Because You’re Being Watched

Alexandria, VA – Citizens for the Republic today invited Americans to join their newly created “Obama’s Enemies List.” The list is in response to the Obama Administration’s heavy handed tactics of demanding names and information of those who “spread disinformation about their healthcare plan. News reports have shown the White House Director of New Media is asking to receive emails that are “fishy” and critical of the healthcare plan.

“In true Nixonian style, President Barack Obama cannot tolerate criticism or even the notion that his cherished Government Health Care Plan may go down to defeat,” said Stephen Manfredi, Executive Director of Citizens for the Republic. “By urging citizens to turn in those who oppose the Administration’s healthcare plan, he is summoning the tactics of Richard Nixon, Chicago Mayor Richard Daley and the paranoia of Oliver Stone.

“Imagine, the very idea of dropping a dime on fellow citizens dredges up some of the most bleak episodes in American history, from Colonial times when King George III’s rule was absolute to George Orwell’s 1984, where citizens were monitored by Big Brother.

“Recruiting snitches and stool pigeons may be Chicago-style politics, but in mainstream America, speaking out against onerous government policy is legitimate, necessary free speech. Obama may think he is JFK or FDR but he is acting like a Soviet commissar. They cannot bear to lose this debate and they are not above demonizing dissent."...

Demanding names and information? Big Brother? Nixon? Soviet commisar? King George III?