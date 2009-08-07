Obama's Big Week

In the face of declining poll numbers and stalled health care negotiations, The White House has had a remarkably good 48 hours:

--The unemployment rate has dipped to 9.4%, despite a loss of over 200,000 jobs

--Baitullah Mehsud, the leader of the Pakistani Taliban, has been killed by an American missile strike

--Sonia Sotomayor eased her way onto the nation's highest court

--The Senate approved more money for the cash-for-clunkers program