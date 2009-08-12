With Supporters Like These...

From the Times' dispatch from Obama's townhall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire yesterday:

Outside the school, things were less civil. There appeared to be about 2,000 demonstrators, roughly 50 percent for and 50 percent against. “Euthanize Obama!” yelled one protester from the right side of the driveway at Tom Jordan, a social studies teacher from Amesbury, Mass., who stood with the president’s supporters and held up a “Euthanize Ignorance: Go Obama” sign.

I appreciate the effort here. But next time could we maybe pick a word other than "euthanize"? Something tells me it's not a term the White House is super keen to have in the conversation, whether pro or con...