Obama As Micromanager? Huh?

I'm a big fan of Neil King and Jonathan Weisman, the two Wall Street Journal reporters who penned today's front-page story about Obama's hunger for details. And, in many respects, it's actually a very good story--you learn a fair amount about Obama's decision-making style. Unfortunately, what you learn has very little to do with the stated premise of the piece, which is that Obama is an incorrigible micromanager.

The big problem is that the piece conflates two very different things: One is micromanaging, which involves making decisions that are well below your pay-grade. The other is wanting detailed information on which to base decisions that are at precisely your pay grade. The Journal story presents lots of evidence for the latter; zero evidence for the former. And yet it sprinkles the micromanager charge liberally throughout--including the headline, "A President as Micromanager: How Much Detail Is Enough." (Incidentally, that's also the first place you see the conflation I'm talking about.)

A few examples from the piece:

1.) Critics had been raising questions about administration proposals to regulate certain derivatives, such as credit-default swaps, which many blame in part for the financial crisis. With advisers gathered round on the Oval Office's twin sofas, Mr. Obama said he was concerned that the administration hadn't struck the right balance. Its proposal called for standard derivatives to be traded on an exchange, bringing them into the open. Critics were calling the proposal too timid because it also would allow "customized" derivatives to continue trading privately. "What is to assure that this won't drive all derivatives off the exchange?" the president asked, according to Mr. Emanuel. 2.) When weighing the economic-stimulus package early this year, he [Obama] presided over several debates about whether heavy tax cuts, which many Republicans favored, might represent a better approach than heavy spending. 3.) Another time, Mr. Obama asked Mr. Geithner to make a pitch for reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act, which split apart commercial banks and investment banks in 1933 and kept them separate until its repeal in 1999. Aides say Mr. Obama didn't support reinstatement but wanted to hear the merits of the idea. 4.) At a briefing in early May, advisers laid out a batch of recent reporting on executive pay, including bonuses for financial executives. Mr. Obama cautioned against taking sweeping steps to restrict executive pay, according to participants. The White House ultimately dropped its proposal on pay curbs and accepted a congressionally approved restriction that applied only to bonuses.

So, to summarize, we have Obama weighing in on derivatives regulation, the stimulus, the structure of the banking industry, and executive pay--arguably four of the five most important economic issues facing the administration (the fifth being what to do about failing banks). If you can't wade into these issues without being labeled a micromanager, I'm not sure what's left.