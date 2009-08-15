Hitting His Stride In Montana

Here is one question:



I think most of us know that Medicare is one of the best social programs this nation has ever put together. (Applause.) It works extremely well and helps the people who need it the most. But money doesn't grow on trees. How can we be assured that increasing coverage to others is not going to make Medicare more expensive or less effective?

There is a refreshing directness that cuts to the heart of many seniors' anxieties about health reform.



Or consider this:



I've learned that Medicare pays about 94 percent of hospital cost. And I've learned that Medicaid pays about 84 percent of hospital cost. And I've learned this from a reputable source, my brother who is a chief administrative officer at a large hospital group ... his hospital collects about 135 percent of cost from private insurers, and that makes up the difference. So if the public option is out there, will it pay for its way, or will it be under-funded like Medicare and Medicaid?



And how about this:



Mr. President, I make a living selling individual health insurance. Obviously I've paid very close attention to this insurance debate. As you know, the health insurance companies are in favor of health care reform and have a number of very good proposals before Congress to work with government to provide insurance for the uninsured and cover individuals with preexisting conditions. Why is it that you've changed your strategy from talking about health care reform to health insurance reform and decided to vilify the insurance companies?

These aren't softballs. And since they were asked by polite ordinary citizens rather than by preening television reporters, the president had to give a respectable answer. With simplicity and a commanding grasp of policy detail, the President's answers took on greater credibility than they would have had as prepackaged sound bites, or as responses to some ignorant critic ranting about death panels.



I didn't like everything he said. As in New Hampshire, the president was asked about the impact of health reform for families caring for disabled children:



I'm a single mother of two children. ... I have a son that suffers from many disabilities. He's disabled for the rest of his life. He's 11 years old. He suffers from autism. He's non-verbal. He suffers from extremely hard to control epilepsy, and he's Type I diabetic. He has been sick with these ailments ever since he was nine months old. ... I rely heavily on his Medicaid to support good health care for him. What, with this reform, would happen with his [Medicaid coverage]?



The president answered, correctly, that health reform would not alter her son's eligibility for services. A more humane society would free persons with disabilities from the tyranny of means-tested benefits. That's an issue best left for another day.



A Washington Post story suggests that today's friendly event was a missed political opportunity for President Obama. He is apparently seeking opportunities to confront crazy critics. The president might have enjoyed shredding a Teabagger or two on national television. In the end, though, he came off best providing genuine responses to legitimate critical questions.



The president should do this more often. In communicating the human realities that necessitate health reform, and in manning up to answer whatever questions citizens lob at him, he has a decent shot to return this debate to the reality-based community, and to defeat the Swiftboating efforts that have so marred our democracy this summer.