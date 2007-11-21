How can you pack a life as multifarious and contradictory as Dylan's into a biopic without blasting the whole glib genre to smithereens? In I'm Not There, the acerbic and visually fastidious Todd Haynes attempts a solution: dispatch six actors—among them, Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, a black child, Cate Blanchett, and a close friend of his Holiness the Dalai Lama (ahem, Richard Gere)—to capture the life of pop culture's most slippery genius. But the film misses a crucial twist in the story. In presenting Dylan's life as a song for six parts, Haynes neglects to show the sacrifice Dylan's metamorphoses necessarily entailed. I'm Not There diminishes Dylan's legacy by failing to name the price at which it came.

Perhaps Dylan's genius lies in how little we can say what is, or is not, characteristic of it. The man's life is well known, the man behind the life is not. After innumerable retrospectives, interviews, live concerts, biographies, TV specials, and an entire industry of appreciation, the Jew from the North Country still eschews definition. Indeed, just when the world had comfortably pegged him as "reclusive" and "enigmatic," there came tumbling toward the public a happy avalanche of confessional projects, like Martin Scorsese's revelatory No Direction Home, and Dylan's own, I-can't-believe-he's-actually-writing-this Chronicles: Volume One. And now Dylan himself, from his tour bus or Batcave or wherever he goes to do banal things like eat and approve the licensing of his work, has given his blessing to the Haynes project. Yet even the act of confession, when performed by a magician as stubborn as Dylan, cloaks as much as it reveals. Take this description from Chronicles of an artistic epiphany while onstage in Switzerland: "I conjured up some different type of mechanism to jump-start the other techniques that weren't working. I just did it automatically out of thin air, cast my own spell to drive out the devil. ... Nobody would have noticed that a metamorphosis had taken place." Ah, Bobby. Even when he's there, he's not.

What all of this means is that the singer has succeeded in replacing his person with his art. Such alchemy has been a lifelong goal of Robert Zimmerman. He tried it as a young folksinger through the exuberance of his lies (inventing for himself a dustbowl carnival of a childhood) but has achieved it, finally, with a marriage to his muse. Reclusive novelists (Pynchon or DeLillo) do this almost dutifully—step out of the way so only their art speaks for them—but such monastic work is rare as hell for a pop star who faces his audience every night. There is, it's true, a frail crooner in a cowboy shirt who stalks stadiums across the country churning out invigorated remakes of old classics, but that person, really, has nothing to do with Dylan as we know him. "Bob Dylan" is no longer a person; he's a delicious web of rumor and song.

Haynes's impulse is spot-on, then, to present Dylan's life as a work of art unto itself, a knowing artifice, his life as the music itself and not an episode of Behind the Music. Characters and images from Dylan's oeuvre—Louise, for instance, a flawed foil of a lover in "Visions of Johanna"—seep into the film, as if his very biography were, like a song, his own creation. The movie is exquisitely researched, too, and often beautiful. Its music, captained by supervisor Randy Poster, throws unexpected and unexpectedly earnest voices at old Dylan favorites, including Sonic Youth, Jim James, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and is absolutely gorgeous. From top-to-bottom, I'm Not There vibrates with an obvious, but not unplayful, reverence. At its most inspired moments, the viewer feels like he's hanging out inside iconic photographs—the cover of The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, for instance, or Bringing It All Back Home. But in rightly portraying Dylan as a kind of timeless song, I'm Not There fails to acknowledge the cost Dylan, as a mortal man, had to pay. It is a painful trade-off, after all: to choose to be a worse person in order to be a better artist, a trade-off Dylan, who often dropped friends and lovers (including Joan Baez) to pursue his muse, so intensely embodies and one absent from the film.