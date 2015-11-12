Some of these fifteen stories justify some of the high praise I have read of Cortazar. They are quickly and credibly complex, mysterious, sad, and bizarre. A few of the stories, like the title piece, seem to me to go through a mimesis of significance without really signifying much. And, unfortunately, the longest piece in the book--a novella called "The Pursuer"--is outstandingly the worst: a juvenile and crude story about a jazz critic in Paris and an American jazz musician. Overtones are attempted about the relation between creator and commentator, but it comes out a thin imitation of that spate of fiction in the last thirty years about jazzmen who have to blow it true or die, and who almost always do both.

Cortazar is an Argentinean, born in 1914, who has lived in Paris since 1952, and his work reflects both his origin and domicile. He writes in Spanish and therefore, as far as we are concerned, is at the mercy of his translators; so before discussing other aspects of the stories, let us look at the medium through which they reach us: Paul Blackburn's translation. The curious fact is that Blackburn's work is sensitive when the stories are good and jarringly clumsy when they are bad. Here is Blackburn at his cursive best:

As I had nothing else to do, I had more than enough

time to wonder why the boy was so nervous, like a

young colt or a hare, sticking his hands into his pockets,

taking them out immediately, one after the other, running

his fingers through his hair, changing his stance, and

especially why was he afraid, well, you could guess that

from every gesture, a fear suffocated by shyness, an

impulse to step backwards which he telegraphed, his body

standing as if it were on the edge of flight, holding itself back

in a final, pitiful decorum.

Yet this is the same translator who writes: "I'm sensitive enough a jazz' critic when it comes to understanding my limitations" and who has done little to improve his author's second-hand knowledge of American slang or his incongruous diction. It is as if the inferior stories had sapped Blackburn's interest.

But the good stories, which are also the well-rendered ones, comprise more than half the book. Cortazar's obsessions are the intangibly oppressive, the inexplicably compelling, the imaginary, the contradictions between the imagination and the seeming world, as well as the contradictions within the imagination itself-in short, the subject of conflicting realities. The good stories 1 are steeped in a melancholy which, so to speak, Cortazar earns. That is, he does not assume that he has a citizen's right to malaise as an inhabitant of the mid-20th century, along with the right to free speech and due process of law. The melancholic atmosphere: is legitimate; it seems to have existed before the story begins. These, stories would be different if there had never been a Svevo or Kafka or Machado de Assis, but Cortazar is more than a synthesizer: he has a concern and a voice of his own.