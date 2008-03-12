Motion Pictures

His sister is played by Isamar Gonzales, and her acceptance of her situation is done with an air of "this is what comes with the territory"--not just Willets Point but her social status. Rob is played gruffly by Rob Sowulski, who actually owns the chop shop where Ale works. Sowulski, too, manages to forget the camera completely, doing what is far from easy: being himself.

Bahrani was his own editor, excellently so. The visual effect is a series of images swiveling past with a few figures who are in them constantly. The purpose is not in the details but in the overall effect--life in this way-stop of cars in motion. For instance, twice in the film we see a fist fight between two men--two different pairs--but each fight is left unfinished. The point is not to find a cause or a victor in these fights but to show us more of the texture of Willets Point. Bahrani's visionary union of writing and directing and editing lifts the picture out of facile naturalism into a shadowy species of ode.



There is no point in trying to fix Gus Van Sant's place in the film spectrum: one of his aims is to remain unfixed. He makes relatively conventional films like Good Will Hunting and Drugstore Cowboy and sprinkles them (so to speak) among his unconventional work, such as Elephant and Last Days. This has made his career highly interesting to some, but his avant-garde work always seems doggedly so, as if fulfilling obligations to himself.

Here is the latest Van Sant, called Paranoid Park. He adapted the screenplay from a novel by Blake Nelson, which deals with a teenage skateboarder named Alex who spends most of his time at a park in Portland, Oregon, that the city has provided for skateboarders. (The film's title is the usual tag for the place.) Large concrete waves and runways give them the chance virtually to fly. So, again, as in Chop Shop, motion is the mother. It is quickly clear that the people who hang out there take the sport very seriously. Skateboarding apparently provides a high that lifts the skater out of the everyday and into an elite. When a death occurs near the park, a detective investigating the case gets a lot of the park people together so that he can speak to "the skateboard community." Alex, we soon see, was accidentally responsible for that death, which we view twice from different perspectives, and the point of the film, one may hazard, is that being a member of the skateboard community--which, in turn, means an intensified member of a hedonistic generation--frees him from any moral obligation.

This is not a novel theme, but it is a vital one. Van Sant does his best to let it lie limp. He doesn't want to be so square as to actually dramatize the idea or even hint at it, in speech or otherwise. Instead he sprays his picture with whirling photography, theatrical changes of light within a shot, and a musical score that, along with pop, treats serious music offhandedly. At one point we hear a bit of the Choral Finale of Beethoven's Ninth, in another place some quotations from Nino Rota's music for two Fellini films. In neither case does the music have anything to do with what is going on, which is precisely Van Sant's point. He wants to hurtle past traditional relevance to a new view of the subject.

What is especially abrasive about Van Sant is not this view but a larger one that includes it. At bottom his avant-garde pictures are smug and egotistical. Ramin Bahrani burst into film because he wanted to convey his perceptions to a viewer. Van Sant is only issuing invitations to a cult--considerable in number by now. "Don't be a nerd," this picture says. "Get real. Admire me." Always there are viewers and listeners in any art who want that kind of elitism and cheerily accept its denial of standards as a standard in itself.

Every art has its Van Sants, who have their devotees. In the long run this is healthy, I guess; but in the short run--eighty-four minutes this time--it is wearying. (Well, maybe his next film will be un-avant-garde.)

Great Homer nodded, said Horace, a line I have quoted before when I made a slip.So here it is again to excuse a somewhat lesser figure, me. A few weeks ago, reviewing Woman on the Beach, I said I had never seen any other of Hong Sang-soo's films. Error, pointed out by a flatteringly constant reader. Two years ago, on April 3, 2006, I reviewed Woman Is the Future of Man. Anyway, it's pleasant to share anything with Homer.



