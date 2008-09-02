With Mitt Romney slated to speak at the Republican convention tonight, the question on (at least some) people’s minds is what a certain Romney quintet has been doing since Mitt’s White House hopes dimmed.

During the race for the Republican presidential nomination, you’ll remember, Romney’s five sons--by descending age: Tagg, Matt, Josh, Ben, and Craig--livened up the campaign trail with their gee-whiz antics, fraternal banter, and out-of-this-world bone structure. Their rise to fame began in early 2007, when they launched a blog, Five Brothers, on their dad’s campaign website. Posts included family photos, reports from the stump, and speculations about which brother would win a farting contest. That summer, the brothers toured Iowa in a Winnebago called the Mitt Mobile. On the road, they told FOX News queen Greta Van Susteren how exciting it was to see the world’s largest truck stop and eat fruit pie in America’s heartland. Later, just before the Michigan primary, Matt engineered a prank call to his dad using an online Arnold Schwarzenegger voice, causing a charmed CNN commentator to call the brothers, “those pesky Romney boys.”

Mindy Finn, director of e-strategy for Romney’s campaign, said the brothers wanted to introduce voters to the real Mitt: the warm family man, as American as the next guy. “Every summer when they get together for family vacation, they have a mini family Olympics,” Finn said. “Poking fun at each other on the blog and trying to one up each other made it fun and gave a real depiction of what they’re like when their family is together.”

There were bad moments, of course. Critics pounced on Romney for saying his sons, none of whom have military backgrounds, were serving their country by campaigning for him. Many people also poked fun at the brothers’ bubble-gum image.