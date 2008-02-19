Anyone who has graduated in the last decade has anecdotes of guys who come to class late or hungover, while their female classmates seemed to have all their work done. College has become one corner of American life where hardworking females are consistently and fairly rewarded, and they are succeeding there, to a much greater degree than their male counterparts. It’s possible, maybe even likely, to graduate college with little sense and zero experience of institutionalized gender discrimination--with almost complete freedom from the type of covert, daily setbacks that drive blacks to the polls for Obama and older women to vote for Clinton .



In a recent New York Times op-ed, Lorrie Moore used women’s progress in academic settings to entreat voters not to choose Clinton . "The children who are suffering in this country, who are having trouble in school, and for whom the murder and suicide rates and economic dropout rates are high, are boys--especially boys of color, for whom the whole educational system, starting in kindergarten, often feels a form of exile, a system designed by and for white girls," she wrote.

But if you can afford to be there, the college-world of grades and tests is astonishingly more objective than the rest of life--and that’s why women are able to get ahead. The classroom is not political; it’s not a popularity contest. Studies show that women earn their school-years dominance by studying more and trying harder than men. The 2005 National Survey of Student Engagement showed that men were significantly more likely than women to say they spent at least 11 hours a week relaxing or socializing, and more men than women said they frequently came to class unprepared.

From within their girl-positive environment, college women are weighing other factors in the primaries aside from gender. Race is one of them. “There’s a competition among dueling idealisms,” says Yale University political science professor Donald Green, of college voters. “Maybe idealism associated with race is more compelling, has more of a visceral appeal. We're at a moment in our history where there's cause for optimism about gender equality, but less cause for optimism about racial equality. And from [a college student’s] standpoint, the real inequality is likely to be racial or ethnic.”