One Fine Mess

It's possible to disagree with the legal arguments put forward by the two camps; but they are neither reckless nor absurd, and the frequent suggestion that they are says more about the instinctive cynicism of many commentators than about the arguments' legal merits. The Gore campaign's request for manual recounts in four Democratic counties--Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Volusia--was widely condemned as illegitimate, a form of sour grapes. But Florida law explicitly authorizes manual recounts, and the Gore campaign was well within its rights to insist on them. Whether or not manual recounts are reliable, or more reliable than machine counts, Florida law makes them fully available to disappointed candidates.

By the same token, it was quite reasonable for the Bush campaign and Florida's much-reviled secretary of state, Katherine Harris, to interpret Florida law as forbidding Harris to receive returns after November 14. A provision of Florida law plainly says that if county returns are not received by that day, "all missing counties shall be ignored, and the results shown by the returns on file shall be certified." To be sure, a separate provision proclaims that such returns "may be ignored," but that provision could easily be read to allow the secretary of state to ignore late returns.

The Gore lawyers disagreed. They argued that the "may be ignored" provision, because it was enacted by the legislature more recently, trumps the "shall be ignored" one. And they claimed, rightly, that even if late returns "may be ignored," the secretary of state cannot do so arbitrarily. She has to explain herself. Most important of all, Florida's explicit and detailed provisions for manual recounts would be rendered meaningless in populous areas, where recounting is slow, if the secretary of state were free to "ignore" returns filed after a week's time. In these circumstances, the Florida Supreme Court's decision to read the "may be ignored" language together with the manual-recount provision, to ensure that manually recounted votes are not "ignored," was entirely justifiable.