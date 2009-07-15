The Bystander

First, a movement for greater pluralism and the rule of law that was manifestly to the advantage of the United States has been silenced. Second, an emboldened hardline leadership will likely present even greater conditions for meeting with the United States and, at those negotiations, prove more reluctant still to seek common ground. Were this a matter simply for Iran, or for U.S.-Iranian relations, it would be bad enough. But there is a third, more ominous threat looming on the horizon--an Israeli military strike on Iran's nuclear installations.

There is no serious alternative to an adversarial engagement with Iran that includes all key bilateral issues, beginning with areas of common interest and ending with the nuclear question. But, by allowing the regime to dictate the lessons of 1953, and honoring too little and too late the people's movement of June 2009, the president has made an exceedingly difficult task all the harder for himself. An outstretched hand needs to be directed by a head held high--confident in its own principles and values, responsive to the aspirations of the Iranian people, and signaling to the regime that two can play the game of tough-minded diplomacy.

Above my father's desk hangs a portrait of my grandfather, posing somberly in the dress uniform of a justice of Iran's Supreme Court. A religiously observant but politically secular nationalist politician, newspaper editor, and Supreme Court justice before becoming Minister of Justice, he was emblematic of Iran's fitful struggle for modernity. He would have been the first to concede the contradictions and limitations of the achievements of his era; he himself was intermittently imprisoned for opposing Reza Shah's authoritarian excesses.

Still, over the past 30 years' traumatic rule of the Islamic Republic--with its wars, torture chambers, reaction, and repression--his portrait served as an intimate reminder of another Iran, past and perhaps future. And the inscription at the bottom of the painting, stating that it was a gift from the Jewish community of Iran in thanks for his efforts to secure equal rights for its members, was a quiet rebuke to the buffoonish hostility to the Jewish state that has helped define the current regime.

With its improvised idealism and victory signs, and its fearless, still unbelievable chants of "marg bar diktator" echoing down Tehran's boulevards, this was an unprecedented moment in Iranian history. And yet, I suspect my grandfather would recognize in the past week's democratic defiance a kindred spirit of individual rights and freedom from arbitrary justice. If, as it seems for now, this shall remain a dream deferred, it nonetheless has deep roots in Iran's century-long constitutional struggle.

A day will come when the leadership of Iran will reflect the desire of the vast majority of its citizens for greater openness and freedom. And by then, it will likely matter a great deal less whether the power across the ocean is friend or foe, true to its ideals or coolly timid, a force in the Middle East or a mere bystander to events.

For now, the Obama administration--cautious, aloof, un-dogmatic, and un-meddling--has born successful "witness" to the brief life and brutal death of Iran's Green Revolution. The "Iraq effect" has claimed the Obama era's first victim, though likely not its last.

Nader Mousavizadeh is a consulting senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.