I said, “Bernie, a child of five could improve it. I can improve it about two hundred percent, I guess, at a minimum, but I’m not sure that then it will really be any good.”

Zack chuckled in his disarming way, as if this scene, like all of his life, were being performed for his amusement. “If you made it too good,” he said, “you’d only upset Bernie’s accountants. Just make it good enough to bring in.” To New York, of course. “So we don’t look like total slobs. What you saw tonight we just can’t bring in.”

“How much time do we have?” I asked.

Michael decided it was time to make his presence felt. “Not much. But I’ve been working out a rehearsal schedule--“

“Wait a minute,” said Bernie, “what’s not much?” To me he said, “I already discussed with Zack. We’ll close Saturday here. We’ll save here a week. Tomorrow Zack calls Marvin.” Marvin was the manager of the Broadway house they had booked. “We’ll see whether we can put off for a week the opening, at half rent. That shithead owes me a favor. I got him that red-headed usher he’s banging these days, right this moment, I bet. He owes me one.”

Zack smiled benignly at me. “Now you’re in show business.” …

It was moving fast, it was whirling around me, I was the center. I loved it. I felt I had been born for the moment. …

“All right,” I said, announcing a decision I had made the moment Claude telephoned me in New York. “I’ll do it.”

Michael coughed happily and swigged at the medicine he took from his topcoat pocket. “Fabulous,” he wheezed. Behind him Claude glowed.

…

The members of the cast welcomed me with hardly a grumble. Partly this was because they knew they were in trouble and help of some kind was needed. Partly it was because Claude had propagandized for me, partly because Zack told them I reminded him of his famous cousin when young, partly because Michael had a rapidly swelling sense of incompetence and wanted to get out from under a looming disaster by building me up as competent, therefore responsible. And partly it was because from the very beginning I did things to a script that showed a grip.

The only one who disliked me was an ancient actress named Florence Forbes--I had books at home with pictures of her as an ing?nue in the 1890s--who played the hero’s mother, widow of the great general. I disliked her first. She looked like the hero’s grandmother, and she played the role with every clich? she could remember and many that she didn’t have to think of because they were second nature to her. She was an old theater animal and must have scented my dislike of her under my restraint. Her dislike worked itself out by affecting her memory for new lines which, before my coming, she had handled well. The last night in Boston she took her little grandson on her lap, intending to console him with my new line, “Things look gloomy now, darling, but don’t worry, it’s all passing.” What she said was, “Things look gloomy now, darling, but don’t worry, it’s all permanent.”

…

By the time we were all on the train coming down from Boston, we were full of the elation of triumphant return, although we all knew that we were facing a week’s pause while I finished rewriting the script. Marvin, the Broadway theater manager, had agreed to a week’s postponement of the opening so that they would have some time to rehearse the new script. That railroad car was suffused with the Spirit of the Second Chance. …

What I remember most clearly about the week of rewriting are the praise and the club sandwiches. I can’t remember the actual writing. The pages spun through the machine--better, certainly, than they had been. I had lunch in the room every day, a club sandwich. I handed clumps of sheets every day to Michael and Zack--Sailor Bernie kept away--and Michael kept shaking his head in tight-lipped Hollywood awe and Zack just kept dimpling. I went home at night, tired but almost too happy to sleep, anxious to get back to the hotel room the next morning and write some more praise.

…

The set was ready at the Commodore; we went back uptown. Euphoria reigned. Everyone knew, which was true, that the show was getting better and better. “King Lear it ain’t,” said Paddy. “Maybe not even The Cherry Pickers. But at least now the curtain goes up and down right, and we don’t bump into each other.” He thought it was better than that. So did the others. …

The first dress rehearsal had gone smoothly. The second dress rehearsal went better. The audience was enthusiastic--not a full preview audience, just a couple of dozen people whom Zack had rounded up somewhere. Every laugh line got a laugh, every curtain brought applause. The air hummed backstage.

Then we opened.

Early the next morning I went out for some breakfast groceries. I felt that the few people in the street had read the reviews and were staring at me. Later I went out to get some things for lunch. I felt that the many people in the street were staring at me. When I went up to the theater that evening I thought that the crowds on Broadway were turning their backs on me and were looking at me over their shoulders.

In the theater itself the stagehands were consoling, the company sore but plucky. Rose Mackaye kissed me and gave me a flower for my buttonhole that she had brought from her windowbox at home. Michael looked like a captain who had given a lieutenant a chance that had been bobbled. “That’s the Army, lad,” his look seemed to say. “Shape up or ship out.” Claude seemed to keep himself behind Michael at all times, looking over Michael’s shoulder at me in sorrowful moist-eyed agreement. Bernie had disappeared. He had disappeared about halfway through the party after the opening at the luxe Central Park West apartment of a business friend of his, a partial backer of the show. When the reviews started to come in, Bernie had begun to get sloppily drunk. His wife, a birdy dyed blonde, had dragged the heavy sailor away. I never saw him again.

The reviews had been characteristically incompetent to discern the good elements of the show, like some of the performances, but in sum they were not unjust. They could not have been just to me because they could not take into account the script and the staging with which I had started. How often I and others had told ourselves not to see the improvements disproportionately. How little effect our own warnings had made on us. …

I was haunted by the idea of poetic justice, as if I had been punished for straying from the kind of theater to which I had once devoted myself. In one way I disliked the idea because it was possibly priggish, but mostly I was proud of it because I had really known such a devotion: and it could now mark me out for such a high idea as poetic justice.

Proud or not, right or not, I was homeless again. I had to find another country in which to be a citizen, let alone a king.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic.

