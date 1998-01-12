A Visit, A Voyage

Macdonald co-wrote the screenplay with the distinguished actor Alan Rickman (of Sense and Sensibility), who, we're told, had a hand in urging Macdonald to write the original play. Here Rickman makes his directing debut, which is another blessing. Unsurprisingly, his work with the cast is subtle and precise, but he also has an extraordinary eye. The film's setting is a snowbound Scottish coastal village, and perhaps that is what prompted a northern "view" like Bergman's, austere and crisp. Yet, with his outstanding cinematographer, Seamus McGarvey, Rickman also suggests certain Japanese filmmakers--Ozu, Imamura--with a sense that many shots have been incised, not photographed, and with a tendency toward the rectilinear, straight lines used vertically and horizontally. The result is the optimum: the film looks like what it's about.

Thompson plays a photographer whose husband, powerful in her life, has recently died. She lives with her adolescent son, and her mother has arrived unexpectedly, presumably to help in some way. Relations between Law and her grandson are warm; relations between mother and daughter are fairly normal--easily tapped antagonisms and (even) rivalries, overlying a base of tacit love.

The film knits various strands in and around the village: the son's first encounter with sex, endearing rather than successful; Thompson's attempts to accept, rather than change, the anomie of her widowhood; Law's attempts to be both reserved and available. There's a sort of chorus of two middle-aged women waiting for a bus, taking the bus, and showing up at a church service. There's a charming encounter between Law and a boy sitting by a small fire amidst the rocks, with Thompson chancing along to take their picture. There's that boy later wandering out over the frozen sea into the mist.