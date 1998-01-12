A Visit, A Voyage

As if Emma Thompson weren't enough of a gift from heaven, now we have her mother, too, Phyllida Law. And the two of them in the same film, playing daughter and mother! Law is a highly experienced actress in British theater and TV and film, but The Winter Guest (Fine Line) is the first time she has had a prominent role in a picture seen here, and it's certainly our first chance to see her play her daughter's mother.

When she and Thompson are on screen together, it's almost possible to discern what Law was and what Thompson will be. Apart from this quasi-familial pleasure, Law quickly shows herself to be an actress of truth and chuckle, all controlled with sure technique. Familiarity helps: in this script derived from a play by Sharman Macdonald, Law plays a role that she originated in the theater.

Macdonald co-wrote the screenplay with the distinguished actor Alan Rickman (of Sense and Sensibility), who, we're told, had a hand in urging Macdonald to write the original play. Here Rickman makes his directing debut, which is another blessing. Unsurprisingly, his work with the cast is subtle and precise, but he also has an extraordinary eye. The film's setting is a snowbound Scottish coastal village, and perhaps that is what prompted a northern "view" like Bergman's, austere and crisp. Yet, with his outstanding cinematographer, Seamus McGarvey, Rickman also suggests certain Japanese filmmakers--Ozu, Imamura--with a sense that many shots have been incised, not photographed, and with a tendency toward the rectilinear, straight lines used vertically and horizontally. The result is the optimum: the film looks like what it's about.