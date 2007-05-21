Stanley Kauffmann on Films: People in Shadows

Munro’s story is about one of the dangers of living. We are all open to attack by physical mysteries that we do nothing to invite andcan do nothing to avoid. Alzheimer’s is prime: nothing need be done to incur it, little can be done to repel it. It is like a large soft cloud that floats up unbidden and gradually envelops. For a time, perhaps a long time, it doesn’t even frighten the individual. The magnificent simplicity of Munro’s story is that she tells it without a sob, simply as the arrival of something in a woman who is unaware of it for a while and therefore unafraid. Her loving husband can see quite clearly what is happening and must eventually—in a sense helplessly—take necessary steps. Munro relates all this in prose that is so unadorned as to be beautiful, so unmaneuvering that it grips, so direct that it is wise. (Quite rightly, the screenplay relies a good deal on Munro’s dialogue.)

Grant, a retired professor, and Fiona, his wife, have lived happily in a Canadian university town for many years. Grant has had some encounters with female students, but they have not rippled the peace of his marriage. Suddenly Fiona, an unfussily competent woman, begins to leave strange little reminder notes to herself around the house, and some small oddities in her behavior begin. “I don’t think it’s anything to worry about,” she says, “I expect I’m just losing my mind.” An offhand, household witticism.

Inevitably, matters lead in the course of months to the nursinghome, very clubby on the first floor. The second floor is forpatients who are—in that weird term—advanced. The superintendent, Madeleine, a woman whose charm seems to be freshly ironed every morning, informs Grant that he will not be allowed to visit for the first thirty days. His objections do not prevail, and at the end of the month he is surprised, even dismayed, to find that Fiona hassettled in chummily and is glad, though not relieved, to see him.