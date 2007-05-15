Waste Management

The results have been noticeable. During the last six years, the EPA has declared an average of only 42 sites per year "construction complete," compared with an average of 79 per year in the previous six years. That leaves at least 288 sites around the country where, as in Escambia, either potential human exposure to toxins or contaminated groundwater migration is still not under control. EPA officials frequently complain that they lack sufficient funds, forcing them to put off work at hazardous sites or resort to cheaper, less-effective fixes. Indeed, the agency originally planned to complete 40 sites in 2007 but had to scale that back to 24. Perhaps most glaringly, according to a new Center for Public Integrity report, the amount of money that the EPA has recouped from the relevant polluters has dropped from approximately $320 million in 1999 to $60 million in 2006.

Now, whenever Bush administration officials get caught screwing up, their first response is always to point to Bill Clinton and say, "He did it!" Sure enough, Susan Bodine, head of Superfund, has explained the slowdown by insisting that the Clinton administration simply mopped up all the easy sites. There may be some truth to that, but it certainly can't explain why the EPA has been lax about going after polluters to pay for cleanup. (In any case, Kevin Matthews, an EPA official under Clinton, has disputed Bodine's claim, saying, "I don't see anything [now] that is more technically complex, or more expensive.")

There's probably a simpler explanation for Superfund's newfound lack of vigor: The Center for Public Integrity recently obtained a confidential EPA document listing approximately 100 polluters that have been linked to more than 40 percent of the country's worst toxic sites, many of which still languish. Those companies, naturally enough, have spent millions lobbying the federal government, hiring former high-level EPA officials to campaign for them and bankrolling flights for current agency employees. General Electric, for instance, has lobbied hard to avoid the costs of dredging the Hudson River, where the company has dumped more than one million pounds of PCBs over the years. In 2005, the administration settled with GE, but, unexpectedly, put the company on the hook for only the first year of cleanup. (The settlement negotiations remain secret.) A little pressure can pay off nicely.

That's not to say Superfund worked beautifully before Bush showed up. In 1992, the program was a bureaucratic nightmare, and only 40 of the country's 1,300 worst sites had been properly treated. In 1995, Jerry Taylor of the Cato Institute could write, with some justification, "The truth is that Superfund's problems are so systemic that [Congress should go about] repealing the law and starting anew." But, despite Newt Gingrich's best efforts to cripple the program, the Clinton administration made a number of administrative reforms, and, by 1999, the EPA could report that nearly 90 percent of Superfund sites were either cleaned up or in the process of being cleaned. Problems still persisted, but the program was generally on the right track, and both Democrats and Republicans in Congress were debating ways to tweak the system further.

The Bush administration, by contrast, has shown only contempt for the program. In 2005, after both the EPA inspector general and the Government Accountability Office had released reports detailing Superfund's money woes, Bush appointed Bodine to head it up. Curiously enough, Bodine, a former congressional staffer, had helped author a bill in 1999 that would have slashed Superfund's budget by $300 million. Meanwhile, despite the fact that a study in 2000 by W. Kip Viscusi and James Hamilton showed that many of Superfund's cleanup decisions were inspired by political influence rather than cost-benefit calculations, the EPA has begun deciding which sites to prioritize behind closed doors. Some EPA officials have complained that the secrecy was simply a way to avoid public scrutiny.