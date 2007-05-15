Waste Management

Year after year, environmentalists rail against both congressional Republicans and the Bush administration for gutting the EPA's Superfund program and allowing polluters to shirk their cleanup duties. John Kerry even briefly tried to make it a campaign issue in 2004. A variety of analyses have, in fact, shown that Superfund cleanup efforts have slowed dramatically in the past six years, while the program gasps for funds. But, this month, a series of reports from the Center for Public Integrity have taken a closer look at the program and found that things are worse than anyone realized. All the classic features of Bush-era policymaking are on full display. Caving into corporate lobbyists? Check. Excessive secrecy? Yup. Blaming Clinton for problems? That, too. But the worst part is that the ham-handed management of Superfund has bred distrust for the EPA in local communities--and forestalled congressional efforts to reform the program.

Congress first created Superfund in 1980, shortly after the media frenzy surrounding Love Canal, a neighborhood built atop a toxic waste dump. Today more than 1,200 toxic-waste facilities sit on the EPA's National Priorities List: The EPA can force those polluters responsible to clean up their mess, while a trust fund--financed by taxes on the heaviest-polluting industries--was originally set up to pay for cleanup at sites where the companies responsible couldn't do so (or couldn't be found). In 1995, however, after the Republican takeover, Congress let the corporate tax expire. In 2004, the trust fund went dry, and the Bush administration has yet to make up the difference. Between 2000 and 2005, the Superfund program had about $1.75 billion less than an independent study commissioned in 1999 estimated it would need.

The results have been noticeable. During the last six years, the EPA has declared an average of only 42 sites per year "construction complete," compared with an average of 79 per year in the previous six years. That leaves at least 288 sites around the country where, as in Escambia, either potential human exposure to toxins or contaminated groundwater migration is still not under control. EPA officials frequently complain that they lack sufficient funds, forcing them to put off work at hazardous sites or resort to cheaper, less-effective fixes. Indeed, the agency originally planned to complete 40 sites in 2007 but had to scale that back to 24. Perhaps most glaringly, according to a new Center for Public Integrity report, the amount of money that the EPA has recouped from the relevant polluters has dropped from approximately $320 million in 1999 to $60 million in 2006.