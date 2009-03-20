The Geithner Disaster

Being Treasury secretary is usually not a job that calls for great political skills. But with a banking crisis crippling the economy and threatening to turn a recession into a depression, Tim Geithner has been plunged into the center of politics--as both the person responsible for what the administration should do, and as the main exponent of that policy. But he has faltered in crafting an effective policy and failed miserably in putting it forward. His performance on the bank bailout could undermine passage of Obama’s economic program by depriving the president of the political capital he needs to get it through Congress.

To understand why Geithner has performed so poorly, you have to understand the nature of American populism, and how pervasive it is. Americans don’t generally resent the rich, nor do they automatically applaud tax increases on them or the restoration of the estate tax. Historically, from the Jacksonians to the present, American populism has focused on the specter of banks and speculators--summed up in the last century as “Wall Street”--controlling and undermining the real economy of factories, farms, and offices, and in the process creating a whole class of people who live off unearned wealth at the expense of those who people who “work hard and play by the rules.”

Most times, these populist sentiments are confined to the margins of American society. But when the economy has turned downward, and when unscrupulous or irresponsible speculation has played a role in that downturn, these sentiments have become widespread and deeply felt. In almost everything that Geithner has done, he has roused this populism by appearing to be a patron of Wall Street. Whatever its merits, his bailout plan offers generous subsidies to banks and private investors while protecting bank management and creditors. He clearly didn’t anticipate or take seriously the uproar over compensation to the executives at bailout companies like Merrill Lynch and AIG. And he has resorted to secrecy--fuelling fears of conspiracy--in concealing AIG’s payments to counter-parties.

Some of his hires have also picked the scab of this populism. He chose as his chief of staff a Goldman Sachs lobbyist, who had actually lobbied against a bill to restrain executive pay. Geithner also recently hired as a key advisor Lewis Alexander, Citibank’s chief economist, whose thinking seems sadly typical of Wall Street: In December 2007, he told Bloomberg News that the subprime mortgages did not pose a severe problem and that a recession was not imminent. “The distribution of those losses is relatively broad,” Alexander said. “You are seeing relatively robust corporate performance around the world.”