It's not the first, but it's a good example--one more fruit of the culture of art-sniffing TV drama and absurdly "sophisticated" photography in Look and Life and Esquire and the Essays in Time that soften up important subjects like an Eskimo wife chewing sealskin for her mate's boots. It's no surprise that James Goldstone, the young director of Winning, comes out of television, where he edited and directed. Not only do TV series (when they are made on film) give a man a good technical training, they school him in the essential skill of plucking, from the works of committed men, things that are adaptable and useful and smart for show biz. And Howard Rodman, who wrote Winning, is another TV alumnus: sharp, agile, frank with all the power of liberated triteness.

Not that Winning is a bore. Fast action pictures, if they obey some rough rules of reason, aren't boring. But in its aspirations to be more than an action picture, it is merely modish and intrinsically spurious. Basically it's the same old racetrack story, about the man who loves cars and a girl but who spends so much time with the former that he runs into trouble with the latter. The up-to-date d?cor includes the fact that he and she sleep together before they are married; that her wavering consists of actually going to bed with another driver; that the hero's mechanic, instead of being an older man like Walter Brennan, is a younger man with--how's this for nitty-gritty?--a hearing aid. And the wife's 16-year-old son berates his mother in Hamlet style for her sexual behavior. But under the frank frosting, the old recipe is there. After the hero wins the Indianapolis 500, his mechanic says, "We all made a lot of money yesterday," and he replies, “Jeez, there's got to be more to it than that." True, there's a small twist in that race: the hero doesn't beat his rival--the driver-seducer--in a close finish; the other driver burns out his motor (a character touch) and has to quit. Nevertheless Movieland insists that the seducer go through the Kabuki ritual punishment. After all the fuss is over and he has won the race, the hero socks the bad guy on the jaw.