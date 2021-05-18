Lady Chatterly At Last

Undoubtedly there are members of society who might be seriously affected by exposure to pornographic materials, but it is hardly rational to gear society to the level of its weakest members, like a wartime convoy. In any event, can such highly susceptible persons be protected merely by censoring books and films? Is it not then also necessary to ban lingerie shop windows and the wearing of perfume in public and dancing? Is it not illogical to do less? And is it not madness to abolish freedom because some would abuse it? Do we ban French-fried potatoes because few of us have ulcers?

Some of the censor's best blows are struck, I believe, by his enemies, because they cannot agree on one basic principle: all censorship--of any kind--is untenable and immoral. It is they, the opponents, anxious to prove that they are "decent" even though they are liberal, who hamstring themselves. They oppose, let us say, restrictions on serious literature but they affirm stoutly that there must be some control over trash. (And who is to differentiate? And suppose there are people who want to read trash. What about their civil liberties?) Or certain works may be circulated to adults but not to children, the decisive factors being availability and price. Trade books and the theatre must not be censored, low-priced, paper-bound books and films must be controlled. (And the whole sneaky war of adolescents versus their parents must be perpetuated, a war which the adolescent always wins. Adolescent interest in sex cannot be censored out of existence. As with liquor, home influence is the only real safeguard.)

Worst of all, in my view, is the liberals' argument that books like Lady Chatterley are not sexual, they are Beautiful. Surely, they say, the magistrate must see that this novel is spiritual, not physical. This, to me, is the most wrongheaded of defenses and self-defeating. The erotic passages in Lady Chatterley are most certainly intended to evoke erotic responses. Not something mistily lovely but distinctly sexual. The artist has as much right--even necessity—to evoke that response in a reader as he has to evoke appreciation of a landscape. If Lawrence doesn't make you feel in your very glands what it meant to Connie and Mellors to find at last a satisfactory sexual partner, then he has failed as an artist.

There is the crux of the matter. Let not the defenders of Lady Chatterley claim that it is, by postal definition, a "pure" work. It is a sexually stimulating work (among other things) and rightly so. To lose that point is to betray Lawrence. What must not be conceded to the Post Office and others is that sexual stimulation is necessarily, or usually, synonymous with depravity and corruption. Or as Mr. Justice Stable said in his charge to the jury in a recent English obscenity case, "Is the act of sexual passion sheer filth? It may be an error in taste to write about it. It may be a matter in which perhaps old-fashioned people world mourn the reticence that was observed in these matters yesterday. But is it sheer filth?"