Hope From The Past?

The title refers to the last subway train at 11 pm, by which Parisians had to get home under the German curfew. Its only relevance to the story is that every theater had to plan its shows so that patrons could catch that train. The director of an off-Boulevard theater, played by Heinz Bennent, is German-Jewish and has disappeared, alleged to have fled France. His wife, Catherine Deneuve, the leading actress of the theater, takes over as manager with an old friend as director. A young actor, Gerard Depardieu, is engaged for a new play. Soon, and with complete nonsurprise, we learn that Bennent has not fled: he is hidden in the cellar of the theater, listening to rehearsals through a ventilator, offering suggestions toand through his wife who visits him nightly. The fourth prominent character is a leading critic, the editor of the strongly pro-German je suis partout, played by Jean-Louis Richard and apparently modeled on the theater critic and film historian Robert Brasillach. (If it is Brasillach, then, as he did in The Story of Adele H.. Truffaut monkeys with historical facts to suit his emotional prejudices. Brasillach did not, as Truffaut's critic does, according to a voiceover, skulk away after the Liberation to die in Spain of cancer 20 years later. He turned himself in--courageously, one must say--to join his mother and brother-in-law, defended himself calmly, was condemned and shot.)

Out of these ingredients could have been built a black comedy (romance between Depardieu and Deneuve in a grim context) or a symbolist drama (the Jewish artist gone literally underground but still inspiring the operation; the theateras mask for truth-telling before tyrants, which, in the case of Sartre's The Flies and Anouilh's Antigone, it was). But this script doesn't use either ofthose approaches or any effective one: it doesn't even fall between stools--it lacks the weight. It just sets its situation, implicitly promises development of some kind, delivers none, utilizes a few conventional narrow escapes, then ends. The finish is a replay of an earlier Truffaut device. In Day for Night the street where the films opens soon is revealed as a film set; in The Last Metro the hospital scene that closes the film turns out to be a theater set.

The film doesn't bore, it simply never grips. The chief reason for its interest is its performers Heinz Bennent, father of the child David Bennent who was in The Tin Drum, plays the hidden Jew with quietly stated substance; he has a neat lined face that speaks of much experience well understood, Gerard Depardieu acts with his usual vigor and more shading than usual, which gives him more the feeling of a man, less of a sex salesman. In rehearsals he sometimes has to do a scene two different ways; this would have been impossible for Deneuve on whom Truffaut's demands are carefully restricted. But she is so beautiful--more beautiful than she was in her 20s--and she uses her beauty so much more subtly than whatever acting talent she has that the "space" allotted to her in the film is filled. The loathsomecritic is well and genuinely performed by lean-Louis Richard, out of the knowledge that many Parisian artists and intellectuals, far from feeling conquered, welcomed the German victory as a fresh start for France. An elderly dresser is played by Paulette Dubost, whose charming face kept teasing me for recognition. A look at a reference book later and I knew why: Dubost was the flirtatious maid whomakes much of the trouble in Renoir's Rules of the Game (1939). Truffaut likes these private linkages: the ingenue of the company is Sabine Haudepin who was leanne Moreau's child in Jules and Jim(1962). And--another link--Richard was once Moreau's real-life husband.

Given the domain of the story and the validity of the cast, the clinkers in the script are especially troubling. Depardieu is seen stealing a record-player from the theater, and shortly afterward a German officer is killed by a bomb in a record-player; why does no one connect the two events? When Depardieu says he's leaving to join the Resistance (whose presence hovers on the edges of the film), why does Deneuve slap his face? After Depardieu assaults the politically powerful critic in a restauraunt for his vile anti-Semitic review of the theater's new play, why is his acting career undisturbed? Why indeed did the critic savage the play after we see him at the opening night standing and applauding? And since Bennent knows that his wife is in love with Depardieu, does our final post-Liberation view of the three of them on stage, bowing to applause, signify a menage a trois?