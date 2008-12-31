Adam Resurrected is rendered whole through its very making. First, the setting. Alexander Manasse has designed a building that seems both cleansing and comforting, a refuge where recovery from affliction may be possible. As with all good design, we feel that this is the only place where these events could have happened.

Next, and bizarrely perfect, comes Jeff Goldblum's performance as Adam. Throughout his career, Goldblum has often conveyed the sense that he is an amused observer of the troubles he is in. He has embodied the idea that comedy, sometimes painfully, persists just as constantly as woe. The first time I saw Goldblum, in The Tall Guy (1989), the opening shot of him was a close-up in a dinner jacket; then the camera moved down and revealed that he was wearing a tutu. He was even then playing a comedian, who had some serious things ahead of him in that picture. This combination, or contrast, has colored a lot of his work ever since, and it is central to his performance here. Adam is a man of torments, but, as with so many comics, that doesn't stop him from trying to be funny. Goldblum is ideal in the role. He makes the picture possible. (Authentic performances, less pivotal, come from Derek Jacobi as the head of the institution and Willem Dafoe as the Nazi officer.)

Then there is Schrader's directing. His work here is not only adroit--a toy train in the home dissolves into a Nazi train back then--it has an air of arrival, as if he had found a subject for which he had been searching. Of course he knows the antecedent Holocaust films, and he seems to anticipate a viewer's possible questions about this story. The way he handles his people and sustains the delicate atmosphere overcomes such doubts as they arise. He seems so convinced of the necessity for this film that, before long, we too accept it as an eccentric yet rewarding view of immense themes. Adam Resurrected becomes more than just another Holocaust film. Small but trenchant, it is an increase in experience.

Theater of War, directed by John Walter, is a documentary about the Public Theater's production in 2006 of Mother Courage and Her Children, Bertolt Brecht's play about a peddler during the Thirty Years' War who follows soldiers in a wagon drawn by her children. We get an adequate behind-the-scenes tour of the theatrical details, but the film is most valuable for its glimpses of Meryl Streep as she prepares her Mother Courage.

Tony Kushner, who did the adaptation for this production, speaks about the play movingly. Clips of Brecht at various ages dot the picture. His daughter, Barbara Brecht-Schall, now in her seventies, is heard but not seen as she reminisces about him and her mother, Helene Weigel, who first played the lead. Jeanine Tesori, who wrote the music, enlightens us about her method of work. The novelist and essayist Jay Cantor overloads the film with Marxist simplicities meant to illuminate the text. (One intent of the play--there are others--is to show war as a matter of business masked with windy verbiage.) Brecht's theater ideas, uniquely his, would have been more helpful.

Then there is Streep. We don't often get a chance to see an actor working on a part. The only previous example I know--fascinating, too--is a compilation of footage that was shot of Charles Laughton preparing the title role of I, Claudius in 1937. (The film was never finished.) The bits and pieces of Streep's rehearsals show her feeling her way into her characterization with insight and discretion. But her strongest moment comes at the end, when she speaks to us about why she wanted to do the play. Essentially, she almost shouts, she wants to know why--that is, she wanted to do a play that asks why men continue to make war when its grotesque costs of every kind are blatant.

Aldous Huxley said, "That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach." Possibly some version of Huxley's remark, found in herself, impelled Streep toward the play. In any case, her rehearsing and her comments give us an instance of an accomplished artist approaching a role.

From Germany comes another intriguing documentary. The very title, Dust, is attractive: this film, we feel, is going to examine a commonplace of our lives that we usually disregard but that is worth attention.

Hartmut Bitomsky, a well-known documentarian, has done just what his one- word title suggests--and more. He takes us past our daily encounters with dust into laboratories and plants where the very existence of dust provides a vocation. We learn that there are "dust libraries" in various countries and that international exchanges on the subject are constant and are helpful in dust control.

The film is crisp and clear as scientists who devote their lives to dust explain their techniques and purposes. These inquiries deal with industrial hazards, with explosions, with giant demolitions (nuclear blasts and 9/11 included) and their global effect. These subjects we might have expected. Less expected is the careful, specialized work of dusting that goes on in and for art museums and galleries, particularly with wooden sculpture and with painting. To see a white-gloved technician clean a painting with an ultra-soft brush is to murmur "Of course" knowingly about something we have probably never thought about.

But the crux of the film is the everyday--not factories or explosions or galleries but our homes. Bitomsky's film emphasizes that, however tidy we may be, dust is always lurking, waiting for us to let our guard down, trying to infiltrate with news of the world. It even brings human evidence: human cells are fairly constant in the mix. This picture is not a lesson in hygiene but an opening in awareness. There is no such thing as freedom from dust. We are surrounded, wherever we are, with (as one technician says) the invisible trying to make itself visible. This fact almost touches the metaphysical.

