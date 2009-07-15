Though she can dazzle in both powers of the camera, the still photograph and the film, her special use here of film as retrospect is even more telling. The camera always preserves time, but film preserves the phenomenon of being itself, and an account of this preservation is almost inescapably moving. (Think of Fellini's Intervista, which I sometimes do.) It is quite possible that Varda will be as happily remembered for this fantasia about her career as for what she did in it.

Another autobiographical film about a film-maker, but vastly different. Richard P. Rogers was an American documentary maker and, at Harvard, a film teacher. His autobiography was assembled after his death. The Windmill Movie refers to a windmill that actually stood in the garden of his family home in the Hamptons, acquired by his mother as a kind of memorial of her father. That family link and the insistence on "movie" in the title, a rather assertive statement of humility, tinge the whole picture.

Rogers, who died in 2001 at age fifty-seven, had been nibbling all through his life at an autobiography on film. He made eighteen features but found time at successive ages to shoot, and to have shot, vignettes of himself doing something or other or nothing, speaking the while about purposes and questions and devilments and pleasures in his life. We meet most of the people who were lastingly important to him--father, mother, wife (Susan Meiselas, a noted photographer, who produced this film), mistress. His mother is especially vivid. We sample much of the Hamptons life that Rogers both needed and skirted. He seems glad to have had entry into that life and also doesn't mind avoiding it when he can.

This film was assembled and fulfilled by Alexander Olch, who had been a student of Rogers at Harvard. Linkages, talking-head shots, visual data, atmospheric lifts are all well handled by Olch. There is even a brief appearance by one of the best American playwrights, Wallace Shawn, who was a Rogers friend. The result is a portrait of an individual who is very much himself yet familiar--intelligent, self-mocking, self-concerned, set and upset in his relationships, and worried (in his own scale) by mankind's perennial question. Phrased grandly or simply, it is the basic question of existence: what's it all about?

The temporal basis of The Windmill Movie enhances it. The picture exists in four time planes. Usually there are three planes: when the action was done, when the maker dealt with what was done, and when the viewer sees it. Here is an added dimension: the person whose wonders and worries are on screen no longer exists, so there is a fourth limitless plane of time for him. Nothing could by now be more common than seeing deceased people on screen, either acting or as themselves. But this picture is devoted to the puzzles of a man who is dealing with these matters before our eyes and who is now free of them. In a wry way, it reminds us that at least one thing about us will survive: our questions.

The film would have been somewhat more enlightening if Olch had included a few clips from Rogers's work, which would have added yet another time plane. Still, The Windmill Movie underscores a huge and faintly terrifying fact: all human lives, potentially at least, have been extended indefinitely by film.

The people in the film world who get little of the gratitude they deserve are those who find the pictures in the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival. The twentieth such festival is now here, with thirty-two films--fiction and documentaries--from seventeen countries, and the two that I have so far seen, both of them fiction, prove that the level of the work is still high. The judges who find the pictures in these annual festivals have exceptional taste. "A double blessing is a double grace," says Shakespeare. Human Rights Watch is not only doing the work that is manifest in its name: it is increasing world awareness of good films.

Here are my two samplings. Snow by Aida Begi is from Bosnia and is about people whose troubles were once in the spotlight and who now live in the aftermath of those troubles after the spotlight has moved. It is 1997. In this home in a Bosnian village live the women of a family bereft of their men, all of whom were killed by Serbs. Begi begins by evoking the atmosphere of the home, this eastern European home, thickly textured with warmth and tacit unity and defense against the world outside. Then the women are approached by a man who represents a large corporation that wants to buy their house, and other houses in the village, for the construction of a business enterprise (thus destroying their village by non-military methods). This man is a Serb, who admits that he was in the Serbian army, as was a colleague who soon joins them. So the war continues in a different lexicon.

Kabuli Kid by Barmak Akram, set in Kabul, deals with a taxi driver and an infant abandoned in his taxi, and it has no iota of sentimentality. A young woman with a baby hails this man's taxi one day, gives directions, then suddenly gets out of the taxi, deliberately leaving the baby behind. We may expect a tale of soppy metamorphosis, as the wee one melts the driver's heart. What we get, however, is a cross-section of life in Kabul as the driver tries to find the mother or leave the child in a safe haven. Glimpses of local life and custom abound. (For instance, when the mother is preparing the baby for abandonment, she puts eye makeup on it.) Akram found means, in a tightly wrapped blanket, to explore a city and its culture, with honesty and insight.

As usual, the festival will travel with programs of differing lengths to many cities in the United States and Canada. For information either about dates or what will be available on DVD, the website is www.hrw.org/iff. The humane purpose of the festival is hardly secondary; but we might also remember that it brings us good films, foreign and domestic, that do not get commercial release because of commercial conditions. Thanks again to the festival judges.

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic.