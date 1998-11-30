Irish Interiors

Here is Meryl Streep again. (And, I hope, again and again.) Only a few weeks ago One True Thing presented her as an American housewife, with Streep struggling bravely to pry her role free of a cereal ad in a women's magazine. She had more success than the banal role deserved. Now she takes on a much more taxing challenge. She joins a cast of foreign actors and performs as one of the foreign group. In Dancing at Lughnasa (Sony Pictures Classics) she is one of five Irish sisters. The other four are played by native Irish actresses, and Streep--a New Jersey lass--comes off as truly Donegal as the rest of them.

Of course, accents have always been relished as chances for virtuosity in the Streep career--Polish in Sophie's Choice, Dixie in Silkwood, high British in The French Lieutenant's Woman--but in few of the past films was she closely surrounded by a cluster of native speakers. Two of the prominent men in the Lughnasa cast are also non-Irish--Michael Gambon, playing the priest who is the sisters' brother, is English, and Rhys Ifans, the lover of one of the sisters, is Welsh--and they do well, but they do not need to belong to a tight nuclear group as Streep must and as she flawlessly succeeds in doing. I couldn't help wondering what the Irish women in the cast thought of their American sibling. It's easy to imagine an initial resentment as, for commercial reasons, a Yank film star took the dominant woman's role from an Irish actress; still, it's even easier to imagine how Streep's authenticity won them over. Anyway, imaginings aside, the result is marvelously homogeneous. For the 94 minutes of this film, Streep was born in Ballybeg in Donegal just as surely as her sisters were. Once more in a Streep transmutation, accent is almost the least of it, just one aspect of a created character in every shade of mind and soul.

Pat O'Connor, who directed Circle of Friends with warmth and flavor, treats Dancing at Lughnasa almost as the product of the Donegal countryside. For O'Connor, the rigor of the story, its rootedness and its attempts to break loose, seem the harvest of the landscape where it happens. (The year is 1936.) Frank McGuinness made the screenplay from Brian Friel's play--the same McGuinness who did the version of A Doll House that was on Broadway a few seasons back--and has eased it into its new form with no more "opening up" than is helpful.