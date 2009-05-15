Many of these innovations can appear quite compelling, and a credible constitutional argument can be offered in the course of formal litigation for each. But in reality, they may well wind up generating unforeseen consequences that do real violence to the constitution’s structural foundations, its institutions, and their relations to each other. Think how different each of these innovations would appear to a life-long judge or academic than they would to someone who has served as an elected official. And think how much the legal scholar, lawyer, or judge would benefit from some exposure to those insights.

Legislative innovations are not the only place a seasoned elected official might help. A great deal of the court’s most important business today involves the process of democracy itself--elections, voting, and campaigns. It makes sense that we might want to have at least one solid legal mind on the High Court who has run for office, who has actually asked people for campaign contributions, who has been forced to think about the implications of saying no to a powerful lobbyist.

Campaign finance is one area where political experience would be particularly useful for a justice. In the wake of the Watergate scandal, Congress assembled a complex set of laws governing campaign fundraising and expenditures. Rather than reject or approve this package of laws, however, the court pulled them apart in Buckley v. Valeo, ruling that some were constitutional and others were not. Far from removing the taint of corruption from American politics, these laws and their interpretations by the courts have only made the problem of campaign finance more complex and less transparent. It should be noted that at the time this ruling was made, not one justice then sitting on the Supreme Court had ever served as anyone’s elected representative.

Voting rights also remain a hot topic for the Supreme Court. Just last month, the court heard oral argument in the case of Northwest Austin Municipal Utility District v. Holder--a case testing the continuing application of the voting rules initially put into place by the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The ruling in this case will profoundly affect the course of electoral politics in the United States, and yet not one justice on the court last month had the benefit of the insights that could be gained from personal experience operating under these laws. The justices are also increasingly being called to mediate electoral battles--Bush v. Gore and Coleman v. Franken come immediately to mind--in which on-the-ground experience would be helpful.

But beyond bringing their experience actually working under the Constitution to their case decisions, a politician-turned-justice would be a welcome addition to a court that is today desperately in need of someone with genuine political skills. For the past 20 years, the court has been rather dramatically split, with four fairly reliable votes at each end of the ideological spectrum and one justice in the middle (Sandra Day O’Connor until she retired, and now Anthony Kennedy). And if that hasn’t been bad enough, the court has also developed a taste for dividing and re-dividing--with four joining in one part of an opinion, but not another, generating confusing “concurrences-in-part” and “dissents-in-part.”