Torment and Time

These are the only four people we see. The helicopter pilot is only a knock on the door. Bergman thinks of the film as a "chamber" piece.

The trouble with this quartet is that its themes are undefined and its resolution unconnected with them. The father is an egotist, more interested in his writing than his family, to whom even the daughter's illness holds horrible promise as material for his art. But the results of his egotism are not explicitly dramatized. The son does not seem an especially deprived child; his unhappiness is not much more than that of any sensitive adolescent, adored or otherwise. Although the daughter must be affected by the father's central coldness, we cannot believe it is the cause of her trouble. In daily discourse he is affectionate enough; besides, she is enfolded in the perfect love of her husband. Are we to understand that the father's egocentricity is the dynamic of the situation (as it was in Wild Strawberries)! Then why does the film concentrate on the daughter's anguish and hallucination and make the father's story quite secondary? In fact, the father is going through a hell of his own, deriving from a middle-age crisis in morale, and it would be perfectly just to accuse the others of lack of sympathy on their part.

In the last scene, where the boy is left shattered and baseless, he asks his father whether there is any reality in life. The father's answer is love--either the giving or receiving of it, its loyalty or treachery, but love as the one foundation of reality. This has a faintly Chayefskyan ring until we realize that, as the title indicates, the answer derives from St. Paul's trio of graces. The New English Bible renders the "greatest of these" not as Charity but as Love, and if we read it as more closely connected with caritas than amor, it may indeed be the foundation of reality. But we are still left wondering how the father arrived at that belief through the progress of the film or, if it was always in him, what use it was to him if it had so little application in his life.