Stingo comes back to his newly rented room in the Brooklyn boarding house bearing a carton of Spam packages on his shoulder, looking apprehensively at the ceiling of his room. The sounds of what is presumably a torrid sexual encounter are coming from above. The carton totters on Stingo's shoulder as he totters into his room. I hoped--in vain. The sounds so unnerve Stingo that he stumbles into cinematic cliche: he spills the packages, I'd hoped he wouldn't. The chandelier in his ceiling is shaking. Again I hoped--in vain--that the camera wouldn't go in for a close-up. In it went, close, so that we couldn't miss the shaking chandelier. Thus, from the start, platitude flecks the direction of the film that Alan J. Pakula has made from William Styron's novel Sophie's Choice.

In some ways, however, the film is better than the book. Primary benefit: we are spared almost all of Styron's grandiose prose. It is only when the unseen Josef Sommer, as the older Stingo, reads brief sections on the soundtrack, for commentary or transition, that we realize how lucky we are: whatever there is of merit in the book has been freed by the film from its prison of gummy rhetoric. Also, though the script necessarily condenses, it does not significantly reduce. It's a sorry comment on any novel that a film can improve its realization of character and place; but it's true here. Sophie is more vivid than she was in the book; and a glance of the camera can eliminate pages and pages of detail that Styron laid in, stratum after stratum, in language blended of Dreiser and Warren and Wolfe, then pumped full of sophomoric exaltation. Those glances of the camera further indicate how the film medium in general has liberated the novel in general from the drudgeries that Styron still piles on it--a liberation exploited by the best of contemporary novelists here and abroad. Pakula's film, even though forced to omit some of the better bits in Styron's book, demonstrates (unintentionally) that Styron's whole view of novel-writing is tediously antiquated.

But in other ways the film is just as unsatisfactory as the book, because it's inseparably strapped to basic flaws. The story has no center, no protagonist. To whom does the action of the novel happen? What does happen in the book, other than the gradual revelation of action that has already happened? Sophie has long ago made her choice; all that is left for her in dramatic action is to reveal it. Her lover Nathan is not a character, he's a pathological case; he evokes little more than, at best, pathos and a wish that someone would phone for an ambulance. Stingo is in very nearly the same position as Christopher in I Am a Camera. He watches, consoles, and grows wiser through watching. But, despite the fights that he witnesses and the picnics and games that he joins, what does he actually do in the story? In the novel he could function as our eyes and could filter what he saw through the perspectives of the intervening decades. In front of the camera, Stingo merely occupies space without dramatic justification; he's a confidant posing as a protagonist. When he arrived in Brooklyn (Styron tells us in his priceless prose) Stingo's spirit was

unacquainted with love and all but a stranger to death. [This means that he had not yet made love; does it also mean that he had not yet died?] I could not realize then [O venerable phrase! Often it's rendered as "Little did I know at the time. . . ."] how soon I would encounter both of these things [things?] embodied in the human passion and human flesh [as distinct from horse passion and horse flesh?] from which I had absented myself in my smug and airless self-deprivation.

Or, less smugly and airlessly, he had not yet got laid or seen a corpse. But almost all that Stingo does, in both film and book, is to "encounter" these "things" as an observer.