VOLVER (Sony Pictures Classics)

It happens to almost every successful director, and it has certainly happened to Pedro Almodóvar: he has entered the Age of the Larynx. In this age, sheer talk--the interview--becomes as much a part of a director's life as anything other than directing itself. Almodóvar interviews flood the press, especially just before a new film appears. He is more supple and funny than most directors can be, but even he can indulge in interview lingo. (From a recent one: "What always attracts me, and it's almost a physical need, is a project that's completely different from my previous one." And: "I enjoy the transparency of neorealism.") Oddly, despite our experience, several of those interviews apropos of Almodóvar's new film, VOLVER, made us expect a film of his highest quality, which is high indeed. Volver disappoints.

After all Almodóvar's interview talk about returning to his roots (some of the film takes place in a village), the three months of rehearsal with his cast (no better ensemble playing than what we can see in any well-made picture), the very serious shopping and hair-styling (the usual amusing Almodóvar glitz), and the hints of spiritual depth, we get a porridge-consistency story, full of explanations rather than drama. It all hangs on two final revelations--one of them a reminder of Polanski's Chinatown and the other about a woman's return from the dead. (The title means "to return.") And this comedy-drama about people we are supposed to like allows them to murder a man, bury him, and forget about him: nothing whatever is done about the crime. Perhaps it is because he was male, and a beast; and not unusually in his work, Almodóvar's chief sympathy is with women. That unlucky man stumbled into the wrong film.

Penélope Cruz, gorgeous and talented, plays a restaurant employee, the mother of an adolescent girl, the wife of a louse, the sister of a hairdresser, and the niece of a decrepit aunt. All these factors and more are continually stirred around for most of two hours until we reach the plot tricks that clear up the difficulties. In transit these toings-and-froings are handled--despite the sludgy story--with Almodóvar's dexterity and also with typical Almodóvar settings and dress that just manage to be realistic instead of extravagant. But throughout we keep waiting for the real Almodóvar film, and it never arrives.