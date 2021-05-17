Arts and Lives

And, over and over, Truffaut reverts, in discussing directors he admires, to the resident power of the human face in film. In a beautiful two-part review (1956) of Bresson's great work A Man Escaped, he writes: "He exerts all his effort to filming the face, or more accurately, the seriousness of the human countenance." In 1973 Truffaut writes of Ingmar Bergman: "Bergman's lesson is three-fold: freedom in dialogue, a radical cleaning of the image, and the absolute priority of the human face."

Predictably--predictable to me, anyway--there are many opinions in the book with which I wildly disagree, particularly in the earlier reviews. I'll cite only two, neither of them connected with Truffaut's auteurism. In 1967 he froths with joy about Claude Berri's The Two of Us, a crock of confiture which I suppose appealed to him because it was about a child during the Occupation. Still! ... And in 1963, although he praises Fellini's 8 1/2, he drastically underpraises it, with only mild perception of the richness in this masterpiece.

There are some inaccuracies that US editors should have caught. "The American [film] critic is usually a gradute of a journalism school ..." I daresay there are some such graduates, but I don't know of one. And, surprisingly, he makes mistakes, as late as 1967, about Citizen Kane, a film he venerates. It is not "the only first film by a man who was already famous." What about, to name two, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Max Reinhardt) and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Mike Nichols)? Kane meets Susan Alexander for the first time when he's on his way to see his family's things in the warehouse, not after he "had gone" there, a difference of some relevance to the scene. And Bernstein's story about remembering the girl on the ferry boat did not occur on Hudson Bay.

Truffaut's collection is worth reading, worth having. The collection by his contemporary Jean-Luc Godard called Godard on Godard (Viking, 1972), is intellectually more agile and diversified. (It's mistitled: it's about a great deal more than Godard's own work.) But Truffaut's book is more engaging. He is the artistic-spiritual child of Jean Renoir and Andre Bazin. If his book hasn't the Olympian benignity of the former's writings or the radical penetration of the latter at his best, it has the button-holding quality of both. Truffaut keeps leaning across that cafe table to make his points, and, agree or not, there's a pleasant sense of intimacy in being with him.