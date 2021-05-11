Arts and Lives

It was a good idea to collect his criticsm. The book is a warm and juicy complement to his films and to his appearances in his own films and in on other man's. (Spielberg: Close Encounters.) When Leo Braudy reviewed the French edition of this book in the (London) Times Literary Supplement (Nov. 21, 1975), he noted that Truffaut had omitted his influential polemical writings about the auteur theory and the interviews that he had participated in with some famous directors. Still what is here--about one sixth of Truffaut's critical writings, says Braudy--creates a personal chronicle of a fascinating period in film history: France, from the Occupation through the Liberation and the excitements of the 15 years thereafter. It is also autobiography, overtly and implicitly.

It is also--highly idiosyncratically, sometimes doctrinally, and often charmingly--pertinent criticism. Every piece carries the year of publication, or of writing if previously unpublished, but the pieces are grouped by subject so that we can esee him changing--I presume to say growing.

There's no point in catching up his contradictions. If he didn't contradict himself a few times in material written over 20 years, he would be moribund. (Similarly if he didn't repeat himself a few times, he would be a leaf in the wind.) Besides he is often conscious of his changes. In 1958 he says: